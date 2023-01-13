ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

AbbVie, Eli Lilly Leave UK's Voluntary Medicines Pricing Agreement Over Increasing Prices

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said pharmaceutical giants AbbVie Inc ABBV and Eli Lilly And Co LLY have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement. Companies are increasingly arguing that it is no longer possible to justify the UK's "voluntary scheme" to global boardrooms and investors as...

