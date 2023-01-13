ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

BHUSD Board Recall Abandoned

After three members of the Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD) Board of Education were served with a notice of intention to circulate a recall petition on Dec. 13, the effort is now deemed abandoned for failure to pursue. Board President Noah Margo, Vice President Amanda Stern, and Mary Wells each received a notice from proponents of the recall, who are reportedly advocates for former high school wrestling coach, Ryan Faintich. In November, Faintich was fired by BHUSD Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy after video surveillance footage surfaced that showed him pushing another student on campus. Since then, Faintich supporters have publicly pleaded that his termination be reconsidered. Board members Rachelle Marcus and Judy Manouchehri did not receive a notice.
Rotary Club to Host Blood Drive

In honor of National Blood Donor Month, the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills is hosting a community blood drive on Jan. 30 at The Peninsula Hotel from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The blood drive is open to everyone ages 16 and above, with snacks, refreshments, a thank you gift and complimentary parking for all donors. Blood donors can find out their own individual blood type and use a new FDA approved non-invasive finger sensor device for iron readings.
Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland

Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
