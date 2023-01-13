After three members of the Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD) Board of Education were served with a notice of intention to circulate a recall petition on Dec. 13, the effort is now deemed abandoned for failure to pursue. Board President Noah Margo, Vice President Amanda Stern, and Mary Wells each received a notice from proponents of the recall, who are reportedly advocates for former high school wrestling coach, Ryan Faintich. In November, Faintich was fired by BHUSD Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy after video surveillance footage surfaced that showed him pushing another student on campus. Since then, Faintich supporters have publicly pleaded that his termination be reconsidered. Board members Rachelle Marcus and Judy Manouchehri did not receive a notice.

