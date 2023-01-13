Read full article on original website
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Food Beast
Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles
Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redondo Beach, CA
Redondo Beach is a city on the coast of Los Angeles County, California, United States. It has a picturesque pier and some of the best surfing in the country. It is well known for its laid-back beach town vibe. You can enjoy sailing, kayaking, playing beach volleyball, fishing, paddle boarding,...
2urbangirls.com
Baldwin Hills department store robbed
LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
2urbangirls.com
Is Karen Bass’ success in clearing Venice homeless encampments just a facade
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is basking in the success of removing 100 people off of city streets and into temporary shelters in less than 30 days on the job. No one seems concerned with how she is having so much success, in a short amount of time.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
The Long-Awaited Pasadena Erewhon is Finally on Its Way
After two years of work and waiting, it appears Erewhon will soon debut on Pasadena’s historic Lake Avenue
Wake & Late Rebrands as Sundays, Reschedules Several Openings
The breakfast burrito haven has officially rebranded, pushing back its three incoming openings and gearing up to sell sourdough goodness around LA
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List
And we have the winners. The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, hosted by Chelsea Handler at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honored the past year's biggest TV and movies,...
Los Angeles sees record rainfall, more on expected Monday
More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches from 1978, according...
lagunabeachindy.com
TBD Studios opens doors in Laguna
TBD Studios may be the new kids in town, but after officially launching their “content house” last September, CEO Brandon Ortega and co-founder and business partner Willie Holmes have quickly found their footing in Laguna Beach and Orange County’s artistic and creative community. Located at 2097 Laguna...
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland
Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town
If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought
LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Harry Styles-themed Ice Skate Night to K-Play! Fest, and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. K-Play! Fest L.A. 2023 (Pomona): K-Play Fest is back! The first-ever fan hosted K-Pop event is hosting...
tourcounsel.com
Camarillo Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
Located just 45 minutes north of Los Angeles Los Camarillo Premium Outlets offers 160 outlet stores ranging from Banana Republic, Barneys New York, Neiman Marcus and Nike. It is very easy to access the city of Hollywood, Santa Barbara and other points of interest in the area with a good shopping experience in Camarillo.
Inside Fashion Designer Humberto Leon’s New Hong Kong-Inspired Restaurant in LA
Humberto Leon is no stranger to pivots. Known for his work with Opening Ceremony and Kenzo, in 2020 he teamed up with his family to open Chifa, an LA restaurant serving Chinese, Peruvian and Taiwanese food. Now, with the opening of Monarch, they’re all turning their focus to Hong Kong in particular. Monarch, located in the San Gabriel Valley, is an ode to both modern and traditional Hong Kong. Like Chifa, it’s inspired by Leon’s mother, “Popo” Wendy Leon, who lived in Hong Kong through her late 20s and brought the city’s cuisine with her as she moved to Peru and...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
