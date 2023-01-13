Read full article on original website
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash
A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook. Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip. Other videos circulating social media purport to show the moments the aircraft got into trouble and plummeted toward the ground. Officials have recovered both of the aircraft’s black boxes. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airportTwo planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigationEuston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots
Classes resume at St. Louis high school, 3 months after mass shooting
Students will have access to counselors and therapy dogs to help with their transition back to school, three months after a 19-year-old gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Catholic priest burned alive in Nigeria’s hard-hit north
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian priest was burned alive in his home in the country’s north on Sunday. Police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun says Rev. Isaac Achi was killed in the Paikoro area of Niger state after gunmen failed to break into the Catholic priest’s house and instead set it on fire. A second priest living in the compound escaped with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Nigerian authorities are struggling to stem rising violence in the north and central regions where armed groups target rural communities, killing thousands and abducting people to ransom. Security forces are often outnumbered and outgunned and suspects are seldom detained. The attacks often target religious figures such as clerics.
Police: Ex-Afghan female lawmaker, guard shot dead at home
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police say a former Afghan female lawmaker and her bodyguard were shot dead by unknown assailants at her home in the capital, Kabul. She was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. It is the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration has been killed in the city since the takeover. A local police chief said Mursal Nabizada and her guard were killed around 3 a.m. Saturday in the same room. Nabizada was elected in 2019 to represent Kabul and stayed in office until the Taliban takeover.
Harrowing video purportedly shows last moments inside cabin before Nepal plane crash
A Facebook Live video purportedly showing the last terrifying moments inside the cabin on Yeti Airlines flight 691 before it crashed in Nepal on Sunday has circulated widely online, as search and recovery efforts continue on the ground. The plane crashed while en route from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu to...
Police: Militants kill 3 officers in restive NW Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say militants have shot and killed three officers on the outskirts of the Pakistani city of Peshawar. It is the latest violent incident in the restive northwest region bordering Afghanistan. The three officers died as they chased militants who had earlier attacked a police station with hand grenades, sniper guns and automatic weapons in Sarband, near Peshawar. That’s according to a senior superintendent. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group, or TTP, on Saturday claimed responsibility for the police station attack a day earlier and for killing the officers. It has stepped up attacks on security forces after ending a cease-fire with the government in November.
Police: Gas leak blast kills family of six in SW Pakistan
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a gas leak explosion in southwest Pakistan has killed a family of six, including four children. Temperatures in the city of Quetta, Balochistan province, can drop to as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius (19 Fahrenheit) at night. Most households rely on gas cylinders for warmth because they don’t have access to mains gas. A husband, wife and their four children were killed late Saturday night in Quetta’s Satellite Town area when a family member tried to light a heater connected with a gas cylinder, police said.
Gunman opens fire, kills a top lawyer in northwest Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a gunman dressed as a lawyer shot and killed a prominent attorney inside a courtroom in northwestern Pakistan. The attacker was arrested at the scene on Monday. He had opened fire at Abdul Latif Afridi, a former president of Pakistan’s lawyers union and a prominent figure in the community. A police official said the attacker, Adnan Khan, had previously accused Afridi of orchestrating the 2015 killing of his father, Samiullah Khan, who was also a lawyer. It’s unclear how the attacker managed to sneak into the court building with a handgun.
