FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Career-High 24 Points for Egger as Yale Wins Fourth in a Row, 72-59 at Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Yale women's basketball team capped off a 2-0 long weekend with a win on Monday at Brown that paralleled Saturday's win vs. Cornell in showcasing the Bulldogs' scoring depth. Monday was sophomore guard Mackenzie Egger's turn to shine, as she slashed her way to a career-high 24 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Jenna Clark added 19 points, a career-high 12 assists and five steals. The Yale win, combined with Princeton's win over Penn and Columbia's win at Cornell, puts the Bulldogs in a tie for first place in the Ivy League standings alongside the Lions and Quakers at 4-1.
Late 9-0 Run Lifts Yale over Brown, 81-78
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Another Ivy League game, another nailbiter at Lee Amphitheater. August Mahoney scored 20 points, including a clutch three-pointer that ignited a late 9-0 run that lifted Yale to a thrilling 81-78 victory over Brown. The Bulldogs' three Ivy home games have all been decided by...
Bulldogs Beat Brown; Walker Wins Beam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale gymnastics team had a successful home opener Sunday at Lee Amphitheater. In a nail-biting meet, the Bulldogs edged Brown by less than a point, 191.850 to 191.225. Senior Raegan Walker secured the balance beam title, while junior Sarah Wilson posted a score of 38.050 in all-around competition.
No. 4 Men's Squash Sweeps No. 10 Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. – The No. 4 Yale men's squash team swept No. 10 Dartmouth, 9-0, at the Berry Squash Courts. The Bulldogs record improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Ivy League, while the Big Green fell to 4-4 overall and 0-2 in the Ivy. After falling to...
Dukaric, Hartje Reach Milestones; Bulldogs Down Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Junior Elle Hartje and sophomore Pia Dukaric reached career and program milestones as the Yale women's hockey team defeated Brown, 4-0, at Meehan Auditorium. The Bulldogs' record improved to 17-1-1 overall and 10-1-1 in the ECAC, while the Bears fell to 5-13-1 overall and 3-9-0 in the conference.
Pearson Tabbed ECAC Co-Goaltender of the Week
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – — Luke Pearson of the Yale men's hockey team has been named the ECAC Co-Goaltender of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday, Jan. 16. Pearson has continued to emerge through the midway mark of the season. Last week, the Whitby, Ont. native, was 1-0-1 in between the pipes with a 4-1 win over RPI on Jan. 13 and then a scorelesss draw against Union on Jan. 14. He posted a .980 save percentage and had 49 saves over the two-game stretch.
Offensive Depth On Display in 68-56 Win vs. Cornell
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – As Ivy League play heats up, the Yale women's basketball team appears to be developing the scoring depth needed for the battles ahead. Three players scored at least 14 points each – including two who had season highs – in a 68-56 win vs. Cornell Saturday afternoon at Lee Amphitheater. All told, nine different players scored.
Bulldogs Post Three Singles Victories at MLK Invitational
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's tennis team faced Charlotte on Day 2 of the MLK Invitational at the Cullman Heyman Tennis Center. Michael Sun, Luke Neal and Walker Oberg posted singles victories for the Bulldogs. In addition, the doubles team of Neal and Vignesh Gogineni cruised to...
Bulldogs Win Four of Five at Penn State Invitational
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – It was a strong day for the Yale women's fencing team at the Penn State Invitational. The Bulldogs posted a 4-1 record with victories over Penn State, Haverford (25-2), North Carolina (19-8) and Temple (19-8). The only loss came to Duke 16-11. Yale is now 10-1 on the season.
Bulldogs Host Brown for Home Opener Sunday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale gymnastics team will face Brown on Sunday in the home opener. Hana Strause, Raegan Walker, Sherry Wang and Sarah Wilson hope to continue the great start to their seasons last week. Wilson won the all-around title against LIU and had successful showings on the bars (9.825) and the floor (9.750). Walker stood out on the vault, registering the highest score on the team (9.625). Strause had a brilliant debut as she made her mark on the floor and the beam. Wang demonstrated her reliability on the uneven bars, posting a strong 9.775.
