NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale gymnastics team will face Brown on Sunday in the home opener. Hana Strause, Raegan Walker, Sherry Wang and Sarah Wilson hope to continue the great start to their seasons last week. Wilson won the all-around title against LIU and had successful showings on the bars (9.825) and the floor (9.750). Walker stood out on the vault, registering the highest score on the team (9.625). Strause had a brilliant debut as she made her mark on the floor and the beam. Wang demonstrated her reliability on the uneven bars, posting a strong 9.775.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO