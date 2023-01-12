Read full article on original website
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Just Enough Room Island, the worlds smallest inhabited island and the interesting story behind it
Just Enough Room Island which was formally known as Hub Island, was given its name by a family known as the Sizeland family in the 1950's. After building the small home and planting at least two trees on the property, their intentions were to purchase the land and use it as a vacation "getaway" home. They chose this relatively isolated island with the purpose of having a spot where they could enjoy some peace and tranquility, however this had an adverse affect, as the home and tree quickly brought intrigued and curious tourists to swarm the area.
