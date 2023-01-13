Read full article on original website
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Proposed changes to a European Union pharmaceuticals law will include stronger obligations for the supply of medicines and earlier notifications of shortages, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Tuesday.
Five children were among at least 44 people killed when a Russian missile slammed into a central Ukraine apartment building last week. Live updates.
California state workers could soon be prohibited from installing TikTok on their state-issued smartphones.
U.S. markets appeared slow to gain traction early Tuesday to start a holiday-shortened, earnings-heavy week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.3% and the S&P 500 fell 0.2% before the bell. U.S. markets, which were closed for a holiday Monday, ended last week with gains on optimism that cooling...
Social Saturation emerges as the AI-Powered Marketing Agency with new technology.
Social Saturation is developed as an AI-powered marketing agency. Recently, the company has exclusively launched itself in the international digital market. St. Petersburg, Florida, United States, 15th Jan 2023 – Social Saturation, an innovative AI-powered marketing agency, is proud to announce its launch, poised to change the way businesses approach marketing. Social Saturation harnesses the power of AI to identify market shifts on live campaigns, providing real-time alerts that suggest strategy adjustments for better ad placement. This allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging trends in their industry.
Global Contraband Detectors Strategic Business Report 2022: 36 Players Featured Including ADANI Systems, Astrophysics, Autoclear and CEIA - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Contraband Detectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Contraband Detectors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Legenday Increases Silicone Extrusion Manufacturing Capabilities in 2023
This press release was orginally distributed by ReleaseWire. Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2023 -- LegenDay today announced they have invested in new silicone extrusion machines to increase manufacturing capability in 2023. The company targets a 7.9% increase in silicone extrusion parts by the end of Q1. "With the growing...
Megaport and Qrypt demonstrate First of its Kind Global Quantum Secure Data Transmissions
Qrypt and Megaport today debuted the ability to transmit data using quantum-secure methods powered by Qrypt quantum key generation technology. Using Megaport’s industry-leading Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, file-sharing applications were launched across several global data centers, including AWS in San Francisco, Azure US East in Virginia, and Google Cloud in Tokyo. The data shared between each location was protected using first-of-its-kind quantum-secure cryptography, ensuring privacy and security both now and into the future.
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Sixth Consecutive Year
− Achieved Global Recognition and Top Employer Certification in 22 Countries from Top Employers Institute. − Global Recognition Reinforces Commitment to People and Outstanding People Policies. Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that, for the sixth consecutive year, it was one of only 15 companies to achieve global Top Employer® certification for...
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Alina Kapatsyna often dreams about getting a phone call from her mother. In those visions, her mother tells her that she’s coming home. Men in military uniforms took 45-year-old Vita Hannych away from her house in eastern Ukraine in April. She never returned. Her...
Insights on the Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $145 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment estimated at US$473.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 66.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
