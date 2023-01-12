Dana Michelle (Morse) Peterson, 37, Great Bend, Kansas, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Dana was born November 7, 1985, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Timothy J. “Tim” and Cecelia J. (Schoendaller) Morse. She was a resident of Great Bend, Kansas, for most of her adult life. A 2004 graduate of La Crosse High School, La Crosse, Kansas, she attended Barton Community College, Great Bend, Kansas, and McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas, graduating with a degree in Graphic Design and Studio Art. She was a cake decorator at Dillons in Great Bend, Kansas.

