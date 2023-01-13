Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big 100: 25 women business leaders to watch in 2023
It’s hard to know what to expect from Arizona’s economy in 2023. The labor market remains very tight, with low unemployment, high levels of labor market churn, and a tremendous number of open jobs. But any income gains we are making are more than offset by inflation. Rising mortgage interest rates and low affordability have combined to generate a decline in home sales. But as venture deeper into 2023, one thing is certain: Arizona is filled with brilliant minds and innovative companies that are certain to guide us through any economic storms that come our way. That's why we created the AZ Big 100.
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska wins US contracts in Arizona and Virginia worth $201m
Swedish contractor Skanska has won two contracts worth a total of $201m, one to build a $103m academic building for Virginia State University, the other for a $98m data centre in Arizona. In Virginia, Skanska will build a 52,000 sq m academic commons building in the city of Petersburg. The...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping
1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
KOLD-TV
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Whenever the skies open up and we get several days of rain, it will generally prompt the question: Is this drought relief? The short answer is no, not so much. Tucson is in the midst of a 27 year extreme drought, so a few days of light rain, while welcome, won’t help much.
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain-dead and on life support.
fox10phoenix.com
Are recent winter storms helping with Arizona's drought conditions?
PHOENIX - Experts say with all the rain and snow that Arizona has received recently, the state's drought conditions are actually improving. A comparison of drought maps from a year ago and from recent days show the difference the winter storms have made. The map from early 2022 shows the entire state was under a drought, with the northwestern part of the state suffering from extreme drought.
KGUN 9
NIL paying off for Arizona football & Tucson non-profits
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than a year now, college athletes have been able to make money off of their name, image and likeness, also known as ’NIL.’ But every school has a different ‘NIL’ playbook. At the University of Arizona, some players are...
What Will Happen to Las Vegas if Lake Mead Water Level Gets Too Low?
"Dead pool conditions would mean the end of all electric production," climate scientist Joellen Russell told Newsweek.
kawc.org
Where did Arizona Gov. Hobbs' inaugural funds come from?
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover the cost of her inauguration. But the event cost only about $207,000 to put on. And that's going to leave her with a bunch of money she can spend on...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit near Broadway, Wilmot in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Broadway and Wilmot in Tucson early Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrian suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 1/16/23
Winter storms are bringing measurable snow to the high country and rain to other parts of the state. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area (last updated at 10 a.m., Jan. 16, 2023):
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
kawc.org
Arizona Gov. Hobbs announces 2024 budget
PHOENIX -- Arizona’s new Democratic governor on Friday rolled out a state budget proposal that pours new cash into tax credits for low-income parents and takes aim at a housing crisis that has triggered a big increase in homelessness, while also targeting two of her predecessor’s top priorities -- a newly-enacted universal school voucher program and the state police’s border strike force.
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Arizona
The waterfall is one of mother nature’s most tranquil yet thrilling and stunning works of art. Watching water fall from a rock face into a lagoon or wild river has a certain allure. It’s magical, both the noise it creates, and the sheer amount of water involved. There...
12news.com
Gulf in Arizona's divided government widens
The state Legislature's first week under divided government shows the gulf is widening. Plus: Will Republicans use the spending cap on schools as a bargaining chip?
Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona
A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
