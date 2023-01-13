Read full article on original website
Related
The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country
Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
Sand Hills Express
“Master Slave Husband Wife”: A startling tale of disguise to escape slavery
Inside the Boston Public Library, deep in the stacks, are clues to an escape from slavery in 1848 – a breathtaking combination of daring and deception. Author Ilyon Woo, who has spent the last seven years combing through archives from Georgia to Massachusetts, showed “Sunday Morning” an illustration of Ellen Craft, an engraving based on a daguerreotype image. “There’s just something magical when you hold this paper in your hands,” she said.
The Native American spirit who allegedly walks the banks of the Saline River in Kansas--is it folktale, myth, or legend?
Saline River by Russell, Kansas.Photo byNathan Sullivan @ United States Geological Survey, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Saline River is the main tributary of the Smoky Hill River located in the central Great Plains. The river is close to 397 miles long and it's nearly as wide as the State of Kansas.
iheart.com
This Week's Weird News 1/13/23
Prince Harry's meeting with a psychic, the debunking of a Nazi diary said to lead to hidden treasure, and the latest developments in the Pentagon's investigation into UFOs were among the weird and wondrous stories to cross our desk this week. Tales of hidden Nazi loot wound up making headlines...
Doomed from the start, The Donner Party made many mistakes, leading to cannibalism and over half of the party dying.
The Donner Party has become famous for cannibalism, but they did not start their journey thinking they would have to eat humans to survive. Instead, the party started like many others, headed west to make their fortunes and for a better life, except the Donner party made a few mistakes along the way that led to their gruesome ending and one of the greatest tragedies in the migration west.
The Creepy Car Chase that Inspired a Horror Film
Have you seen the opening scene of Jeepers Creepers, the one where the creepy van follows the family car? Although the rest of the film was utter fiction, this particular scene was based on fact.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0