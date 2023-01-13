Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Mirroring 2019 Pattern That Preceded Massive 240% Rally – Here Are His Targets
A popular crypto strategist says that the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally is mirroring a pattern that preceded the king crypto’s massive eruption in 2019. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 218,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to dominate the crypto markets in a repeat performance of its 2019 burst.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Benzinga
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
cryptoslate.com
$700m liquidated as Bitcoin touches $21k amid weekend pump
Bitcoin briefly surpassed $21,000 on Jan. 13 for the first time since the FTX saga started in early November. After a slight retracement early on Saturday morning, BTC is priced at $20,800 as of press time. $255m of spot Bitcoin was bought on Jan.13, while the liquidation of $240 million...
dailyhodl.com
$600,000,000 in Liquidations Hit Short Sellers As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins Pop
Crypto short sellers are drowning in a deluge of liquidations as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins rally. According to liquidation data from CoinGlass, the crypto markets have experienced more than $180 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours alone. Since January 13th, short sellers have been hit...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Retakes $20K, Leading as Broad Crypto Rally Continues
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) 2023 surge continues, with the crypto now above $20,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week near the $17,000...
Bitcoin Spikes Above $21,000: Is The Move Sustainable Or Just Speculative Mania?
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin BTC/USD has spiked above the psychologically important barrier of the $21,000 mark. Saturday's move brought cheer to the subdued markets, which have been rattled by the collapse of several high-profile companies, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD. The rally in prices of major cryptocurrencies...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s price prediction using ChatGPT- Journey to the moon within reach?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ChatGPT has limitations but a trader can use the bot to enhance ideas. Easy and quick trading strategies for various timeframes can be quickly formulated and coded using...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether, And Dogecoin Deep In A Volatility Slumber — Explosive Moves in The Offing?
The past year has no doubt been tumultuous for the crypto sector. Since tapping an all-time high, Bitcoin has lost over 70% of its value, 64% of which was depleted in 2022 alone. This has coincided with a severe drop in the top crypto’s realized market cap, which has declined by -18.8% since ATH, representing a net capital outflow of -$88.4B from the network.
Binance admits its stablecoin sometimes lost the full backing it needed to keep its price fixed at $1
The crypto exchange hadn't always maintained the necessary dollar reserves to keep its BUSD-linked token stable, leading to a $1 billion shortfall at times.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu rallies 33% in a week, here is where bulls can look to re-enter
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The near-term market structure was in favor of the bulls. Buyers can wait for a dip to an area of interest marked on the charts before looking to...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu has news on this front but will that be enough to save an ailing SHIB?
Shiba Inu’s NFT ecosystem registered growth over the last week. SHIB’s price rallied by 20%, however, a trend reversal was possible. The popularity of Shiba Inu [SHIB] NFTs was proven, yet again, as the special Shiboshi and Bugatti mint collection was sold out in the first four minutes of being launched. Soon after this information was revealed, Shiba Inu fans flooded Twitter with optimistic opinions.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum once again has become deflationary, here’s how
ETH’s annualized inflation has dropped to 0.00002%. The value of transaction settlements on the Ethereum network is significantly higher than that on the Bitcoin network. For the first time since December 2022, Ethereum (ETH) issuance has returned to a deflationary state, data from ultra sound money revealed. The altcoin’s supply growth at the time of writing stood at -34.67 ETH, as its annualized inflation rate dropped to 0.00002%.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close
According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
ambcrypto.com
Bitwise’s latest declaration about Uniswap could turn the tide for UNI holders
Bitwise predicts Uniswap to surpass Coinbase in trading volume Q3 2023. Uniswap’s unique users and fees increase while pool value and active users fall. In a recent prediction made by Bitwise, it was stated that Uniswap would be overtaking Coinbase in terms of trading volume. According to Bitwise, this event would happen in Q3 of 2023.
Comments / 0