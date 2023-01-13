ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
cryptoslate.com

$700m liquidated as Bitcoin touches $21k amid weekend pump

Bitcoin briefly surpassed $21,000 on Jan. 13 for the first time since the FTX saga started in early November. After a slight retracement early on Saturday morning, BTC is priced at $20,800 as of press time. $255m of spot Bitcoin was bought on Jan.13, while the liquidation of $240 million...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Retakes $20K, Leading as Broad Crypto Rally Continues

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) 2023 surge continues, with the crypto now above $20,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week near the $17,000...
AUSTIN, TX
Benzinga

Bitcoin Spikes Above $21,000: Is The Move Sustainable Or Just Speculative Mania?

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin BTC/USD has spiked above the psychologically important barrier of the $21,000 mark. Saturday's move brought cheer to the subdued markets, which have been rattled by the collapse of several high-profile companies, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD. The rally in prices of major cryptocurrencies...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu’s price prediction using ChatGPT- Journey to the moon within reach?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ChatGPT has limitations but a trader can use the bot to enhance ideas. Easy and quick trading strategies for various timeframes can be quickly formulated and coded using...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ether, And Dogecoin Deep In A Volatility Slumber — Explosive Moves in The Offing?

The past year has no doubt been tumultuous for the crypto sector. Since tapping an all-time high, Bitcoin has lost over 70% of its value, 64% of which was depleted in 2022 alone. This has coincided with a severe drop in the top crypto’s realized market cap, which has declined by -18.8% since ATH, representing a net capital outflow of -$88.4B from the network.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu rallies 33% in a week, here is where bulls can look to re-enter

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The near-term market structure was in favor of the bulls. Buyers can wait for a dip to an area of interest marked on the charts before looking to...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu has news on this front but will that be enough to save an ailing SHIB?

Shiba Inu’s NFT ecosystem registered growth over the last week. SHIB’s price rallied by 20%, however, a trend reversal was possible. The popularity of Shiba Inu [SHIB] NFTs was proven, yet again, as the special Shiboshi and Bugatti mint collection was sold out in the first four minutes of being launched. Soon after this information was revealed, Shiba Inu fans flooded Twitter with optimistic opinions.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum once again has become deflationary, here’s how

ETH’s annualized inflation has dropped to 0.00002%. The value of transaction settlements on the Ethereum network is significantly higher than that on the Bitcoin network. For the first time since December 2022, Ethereum (ETH) issuance has returned to a deflationary state, data from ultra sound money revealed. The altcoin’s supply growth at the time of writing stood at -34.67 ETH, as its annualized inflation rate dropped to 0.00002%.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close

According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
ambcrypto.com

Bitwise’s latest declaration about Uniswap could turn the tide for UNI holders

Bitwise predicts Uniswap to surpass Coinbase in trading volume Q3 2023. Uniswap’s unique users and fees increase while pool value and active users fall. In a recent prediction made by Bitwise, it was stated that Uniswap would be overtaking Coinbase in terms of trading volume. According to Bitwise, this event would happen in Q3 of 2023.

