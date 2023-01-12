SELECT GROUP AWARDS CONTRACTS FOR DUBAI PROJECTS: Dubai’s Select Group has awarded millions in construction contracts to China State Construction Engineering Corp. (Middle East) LLC, Engineering Contracting Co. LLC (ECC Group), iBUILD Construction LLC and Al Basti & Muktha LLC (ABM) with construction contracts worth more $816 million and equivalent to over 10 million square feet of development. iBUILD Construction has been awarded the Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai, one of the last available plots on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeriah. Spread over 1.2 million square feet, the Six Senses Residences includes a 60,000 square feet wellness and leisure facility and is scheduled to finish construction in 2024.

