$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Briefs: Millions in construction contracts awarded for Dubai projects; Tivoli Hotels debuts in the Netherlands
SELECT GROUP AWARDS CONTRACTS FOR DUBAI PROJECTS: Dubai’s Select Group has awarded millions in construction contracts to China State Construction Engineering Corp. (Middle East) LLC, Engineering Contracting Co. LLC (ECC Group), iBUILD Construction LLC and Al Basti & Muktha LLC (ABM) with construction contracts worth more $816 million and equivalent to over 10 million square feet of development. iBUILD Construction has been awarded the Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai, one of the last available plots on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeriah. Spread over 1.2 million square feet, the Six Senses Residences includes a 60,000 square feet wellness and leisure facility and is scheduled to finish construction in 2024.
Arlo Hotels’ owner picks up Brooklyn’s Williamsburg Hotel at auction
The bankrupt Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn has sold for $96 million, according to a court filing and as reported by the Commercial Observer. Investment manager and real estate developer Quadrum Development Corp., which in 2016 established its hotel management platform and brand, Arlo Hotels, won the 147-room, 10-story property at an auction, almost two years after Toby Moskovits’ Heritage Equity Partners filed for bankruptcy on its flagship project.
Marriott CEO calls for U.S. to cut down on visa wait times
The CEO of Marriott International is calling on the U.S. federal government to cut down wait times for first-time visa applicants, which he said would help spur the country’s economy. On stage during an annual meeting run by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tony Capuano said the delays in...
