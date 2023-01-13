Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Harrod Event Center and Capabilities Community Club organize Family Dance Night
HARROD, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Harrod community came together Saturday evening to enjoy a night of games, music, and dancing. The Harrod Event Center partnered with the Capabilities Community Club of Lima, an organization that serves adults with disabilities, to host their first Family Dance Night. The event offered bingo, board games, bounce houses, dancing, and karaoke.
hometownstations.com
Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center spotlights Martin Luther King Jr. with story time hour
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center hosts its very first Martin Luther King Jr. story time hour. In celebration of MLK Day, children and their parents spent their afternoon learning about the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Located in Findlay, the center has become a lending library and teaching museum highlighting diversity across the Northwest Ohio region. The Black Heritage Library also offers an array of educational services to local and surrounding communities.
hometownstations.com
Lima Symphony Orchestra brings "Symphony Storytime" to St. Marys
ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - There might not be snow on the ground, but the Lima Symphony Orchestra is still getting kids into the spirit of winter. The Lima Symphony Orchestra travels to libraries throughout the region for their "Symphony Storytime" program, where they read to children and introduce them to orchestral music. The theme of the program is winter, so the musicians read stories about the season and play music to demonstrate how composers can capture the feelings of this time of year.
hometownstations.com
Lima celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with annual walk
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Despite the rain, a small group of people honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King by marching through Lima to the park that bears his name. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn has been holding his annual MLK Walk for over a decade now. Glenn says that Dr. King did his walks to raise awareness for peace, racism, and harmony, and he wants people, especially kids to understand the importance of what he did during his marches.
hometownstations.com
Girl Scouts unveil new Raspberry Rally flavor as cookie sales begin
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While it's a time of year many look forward to a sweet treat, it's also a time that thousands of young women learn the ins and outs of the business world. It's officially Girl Scout cookie time! The iconic cookie sale began as a grassroots effort in 1917 with scouts baking their own cookies. The first commercially baked product came in 1934. The scouts have come a long way in selling cookies and today even sell online. The sales raise money for the troops' activities and most of all teach the girls skills they will use throughout their lives by starting with small tasks.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
hometownstations.com
I Have a Dream Award Recipients honored at awards dinner
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Councilman Derry Glenn honored those in Lima whose work keeps Dr. Martin Luther King's dream alive. Sunday was the 45th annual I Have a Dream awards dinner. Glenn started the event as a college student 45 years ago when he was given an assignment by a professor to go back to his community and do something worthwhile. The keynote speaker, Reverend Pilate Bradley Jr., spoke to guests about the mission of Dr. King and what they as individuals can do for their community.
hometownstations.com
"Unity Walk" embodies the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Dozens of people took to the streets of Findlay Sunday afternoon, to promote the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King. “With the way things are in America today, it is good that we work to honor and recognize all people, all humanity,” says Jerome Gray, the Executive Director of the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation
TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023. She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 6-11
Ariana E. Daily, 31, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 3 days jail. 3 days suspended. $250 fine. Pedro J. Marquez, 21, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Julia M. Martin, 36, of Saginaw, Mi, found guilty of OVI....
hometownstations.com
City of Wapakoneta Discusses Proposed Recreation Manager Position at Wapakoneta City Council on Monday
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- A new administrative position is in the works for the City of Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta City Council and city officials met Monday evening inside Wapakoneta City Council Chambers to discuss the implementation of a Recreation Manager in Wapakoneta. The manager position will work and assist the Recreation Director position on a full-time basis. The new role would provide stability enhancement for the city so that recreational positions and opportunities, maintenance of recreational fields and facilities, and identification of new services beneficial for city recreation programs can occur. Also, city officials are optimistic for the benefits that the residents of Wapakoneta can experience with this new role.
thevillagereporter.com
Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash
Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 5
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, was granted a foreclosure from Edwin L. Suter, Ottawa, and Lou A. Suter, Ottawa, in the amount of $17,854.98, plus interest and costs. Jan. 3. Freedom Mortgage Corp., Fishers, Ind., was granted a foreclosure from Bernadette F. Bear, Cloverdale, in the amount of...
westbendnews.net
Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County
Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
hometownstations.com
Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program now accepting applications
Landowners in Allen County can apply from January 12, 2023 – February 24, 2023. Press Release from the West Central Ohio Land Conservancy: Lima, Ohio (January 12, 2023) – The West Central Ohio Land Conservancy (WCOLC) is in the process of selecting interested landowners who meet the qualifications for the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP) in Allen County from January 12th-February 24, 2023. Interested agricultural landowners are encouraged to call or email WCOLC (info@wcolc.org) for additional information. The WCOLC will complete a pre-certification scoring of qualified applicants. The WCOLC will select the landowners with the highest pre-certification scores and aid them in completing an application to be submitted to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) for purchase of their agricultural easement.
hometownstations.com
Hat Day hike introduces people to The Quarry Farm
PANDORA, OH (WLIO) - The Quarry Farm led visitors through their scenic trails for their annual Hat Day Hike. People put on their favorite hat and took a stroll through the trails at The Quarry Farm Nature Preserve and Conservation Farm. The trail features a pond, flowing creeks, and bridges. Hikers were also on the lookout for songbirds and wild turkey that reside in the preserve or signs of other wildlife, such as deer tracks.
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
hometownstations.com
Enaruna leads Cleveland State over Purdue Fort Wayne 72-60
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds to power Cleveland State to a 72-60 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday night. Enaruna also had three steals for the Vikings (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and five rebounds. Deshon Parker shot 6 of 10 from the field and scored 12.
Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68
URBANA — A Springfield man has been charged with two felonies following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on US-68 that began in Urbana and ended in Clark County late Saturday afternoon, according to Urbana Police. Isaac Chalender, 23, has been charged with two felonies, Theft of a Motor...
Comments / 0