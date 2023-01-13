LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Inflation and money worries this year may be a good reason to get your taxes done quickly. A survey by Credit Karma says about 30% of taxpayers will rely on refunds to make ends meet. So, here are some steps to get yours back the fastest possible. One, make sure you file electronically, don't file paper tax forms. Request your refunds be sent to direct deposit, which could save 10 days. Review your returns to make sure you don't set off any red flags with the IRS, such as accidentally writing in information incorrectly. If you claim an earned income or child tax credit, your refunds may not come until mid-February.

