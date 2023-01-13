Read full article on original website
Kids having a blast at YMCA's No School Day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a day of fun for students while school was out for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The Lima Family YMCA holding another of their "No School Days" program. Parents can sign up their children to participate in supervised youth-oriented activities. It's also a great opportunity for the kids to meet new people and forge new friendships.
Girl Scouts unveil new Raspberry Rally flavor as cookie sales begin
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While it's a time of year many look forward to a sweet treat, it's also a time that thousands of young women learn the ins and outs of the business world. It's officially Girl Scout cookie time! The iconic cookie sale began as a grassroots effort in 1917 with scouts baking their own cookies. The first commercially baked product came in 1934. The scouts have come a long way in selling cookies and today even sell online. The sales raise money for the troops' activities and most of all teach the girls skills they will use throughout their lives by starting with small tasks.
Harrod Event Center and Capabilities Community Club organize Family Dance Night
HARROD, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Harrod community came together Saturday evening to enjoy a night of games, music, and dancing. The Harrod Event Center partnered with the Capabilities Community Club of Lima, an organization that serves adults with disabilities, to host their first Family Dance Night. The event offered bingo, board games, bounce houses, dancing, and karaoke.
Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center spotlights Martin Luther King Jr. with story time hour
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center hosts its very first Martin Luther King Jr. story time hour. In celebration of MLK Day, children and their parents spent their afternoon learning about the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Located in Findlay, the center has become a lending library and teaching museum highlighting diversity across the Northwest Ohio region. The Black Heritage Library also offers an array of educational services to local and surrounding communities.
Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program now accepting applications
Landowners in Allen County can apply from January 12, 2023 – February 24, 2023. Press Release from the West Central Ohio Land Conservancy: Lima, Ohio (January 12, 2023) – The West Central Ohio Land Conservancy (WCOLC) is in the process of selecting interested landowners who meet the qualifications for the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP) in Allen County from January 12th-February 24, 2023. Interested agricultural landowners are encouraged to call or email WCOLC (info@wcolc.org) for additional information. The WCOLC will complete a pre-certification scoring of qualified applicants. The WCOLC will select the landowners with the highest pre-certification scores and aid them in completing an application to be submitted to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) for purchase of their agricultural easement.
City of Wapakoneta Discusses Proposed Recreation Manager Position at Wapakoneta City Council on Monday
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- A new administrative position is in the works for the City of Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta City Council and city officials met Monday evening inside Wapakoneta City Council Chambers to discuss the implementation of a Recreation Manager in Wapakoneta. The manager position will work and assist the Recreation Director position on a full-time basis. The new role would provide stability enhancement for the city so that recreational positions and opportunities, maintenance of recreational fields and facilities, and identification of new services beneficial for city recreation programs can occur. Also, city officials are optimistic for the benefits that the residents of Wapakoneta can experience with this new role.
Hat Day hike introduces people to The Quarry Farm
PANDORA, OH (WLIO) - The Quarry Farm led visitors through their scenic trails for their annual Hat Day Hike. People put on their favorite hat and took a stroll through the trails at The Quarry Farm Nature Preserve and Conservation Farm. The trail features a pond, flowing creeks, and bridges. Hikers were also on the lookout for songbirds and wild turkey that reside in the preserve or signs of other wildlife, such as deer tracks.
Lima celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with annual walk
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Despite the rain, a small group of people honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King by marching through Lima to the park that bears his name. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn has been holding his annual MLK Walk for over a decade now. Glenn says that Dr. King did his walks to raise awareness for peace, racism, and harmony, and he wants people, especially kids to understand the importance of what he did during his marches.
I Have a Dream Award Recipients honored at awards dinner
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Councilman Derry Glenn honored those in Lima whose work keeps Dr. Martin Luther King's dream alive. Sunday was the 45th annual I Have a Dream awards dinner. Glenn started the event as a college student 45 years ago when he was given an assignment by a professor to go back to his community and do something worthwhile. The keynote speaker, Reverend Pilate Bradley Jr., spoke to guests about the mission of Dr. King and what they as individuals can do for their community.
"Unity Walk" embodies the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Dozens of people took to the streets of Findlay Sunday afternoon, to promote the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King. “With the way things are in America today, it is good that we work to honor and recognize all people, all humanity,” says Jerome Gray, the Executive Director of the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center.
Tips on getting that quick tax refund
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Inflation and money worries this year may be a good reason to get your taxes done quickly. A survey by Credit Karma says about 30% of taxpayers will rely on refunds to make ends meet. So, here are some steps to get yours back the fastest possible. One, make sure you file electronically, don't file paper tax forms. Request your refunds be sent to direct deposit, which could save 10 days. Review your returns to make sure you don't set off any red flags with the IRS, such as accidentally writing in information incorrectly. If you claim an earned income or child tax credit, your refunds may not come until mid-February.
Mercer County Drug Arrest Statistics for 2022
Press Release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey: CELINA, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey today released Mercer County drug arrest statistics for 2022. “We feel like we are making progress in the drug problems throughout the county, but there is still a lot of work to be done to stay on top of it,” stated Grey.
40-year old Lima man in critical but stable condition after shooting, suspect turns himself in to police
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man turns himself in after shooting another man that left him in critical condition. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy is in the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of felonious assault. According to the Lima Police detectives, officers responded to Imperial Inn just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. There they found 40-year-old Cory Adkins with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. A short time later, Hardy turned himself in to the police.
Enaruna leads Cleveland State over Purdue Fort Wayne 72-60
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds to power Cleveland State to a 72-60 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday night. Enaruna also had three steals for the Vikings (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and five rebounds. Deshon Parker shot 6 of 10 from the field and scored 12.
