According to a recent survey, the vast majority of Republicans support McCarthy's elevation as Speaker.
According to a recent survey conducted by The Economist-YouGov, the majority of Republicans favour electing Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House. The survey indicated that despite the commotion in the speakership campaign, 59% of Republicans are in favour of McCarthy's candidature, while 21% are against it and 20% are undecided. Results from the survey, which was taken between January 7 and 10, 2019, among 1,500 American adults, are considered accurate within a margin of error of 3.
Greg Steube Takes a Seat on the House Ways and Committee
Starting his third term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., will serve on one of the most prominent and powerful committees on Capitol Hill. Last week, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., the new chairman of the committee, named ten new Republicans to serve on it, including Steube. “Congressman Steube...
