Arizona falls out of top ten in AP Poll
Arizona has fallen out of the top ten of the AP Poll after losing to Oregon this past weekend. The Wildcats are now ranked 11th in the country and had previously been in the Top 10 for seven consecutive weeks. Arizona has not been ranked this low since before the Maui Invitational, which is when the Wildcats were ranked 14th and went on a tear to enter the top five.
Former UW Linebacker Daniel Heimuli Will Transfer to Arizona
The defender left Montlake after receiving an indefinite suspension.
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer
Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
KGUN 9
NIL paying off for Arizona football & Tucson non-profits
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than a year now, college athletes have been able to make money off of their name, image and likeness, also known as ’NIL.’ But every school has a different ‘NIL’ playbook. At the University of Arizona, some players are...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
Arizona baseball to don 1986 throwback white uniforms
The Arizona Wildcats baseball team will wear throwback 1986 white uniforms in Tucson for the 2023 season, the team unveiled Monday. Arizona’s white uniforms pay homage to the 1986 team that won the national championship over Florida State with former Arizona Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale on the roster. The...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
a-z-animals.com
Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona
Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
travelawaits.com
The Perfect Day Trip From Tucson For Wine Lovers
Arizona may not spring to mind when considering a trip through wine country, but it is more than worth the trip. The number of Arizona wineries grows every year — and so does the quality of the wines they’re producing. Vineyards are spreading across the state, and the Sonoita AVA, in particular, offers a perfect day of wine tasting and scenic landscapes.
biztucson.com
Lifted Trucks Announces New Location in Tucson
Lifted Trucks , the Southwest’s premier custom truck dealership, has announced the recent opening of its Tucson location. In business since 1995, Lifted Trucks has built and sold its one-of-kind inventory to thousands of off-road enthusiasts across the country. The company specializes in lifting and accessorizing pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales at the dealerships, the Lift Shop also customizes any vehicle their customer’s own.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
fox10phoenix.com
Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire
THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man sentenced to prison for making threats with phone
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for making multiple threats to locations in Omaha over the phone. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams, of Tucson, Ariz., was sentenced in Omaha on Friday. He was charged for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Abrams will serve 18 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
KOLD-TV
Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Road Hotline, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. As of 5:00 a.m. Sunday, only residents and employees are allowed up. The closure is due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect which may cause limited visibility, debris due to high winds, snow and ice on the roads.
Tucson Source of Income Protection Ordinance dispute
Last month, former Attorney General Mark Brnovich, said Tucson's housing income ordinance was illegal- claiming Tucson does not have the power to enact a new fair housing rule under state law.
PCSD: Road to Mount Lemmon closed
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. The closure is because a snowstorm is affecting visibility and causing ice and snow on the road.
The Pit approved to stay open
The Pit was asked to close earlier this week, but an agreement between the owners and city officials will allow The Pit to stay open.
Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness needs help with street count
Pima County is preparing to conduct its 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) count on Wednesday, Jan. 25, led by the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness.
Tucson Police says street racing is a city-wide issue
Residents from the Midvale neighborhood met with Tucson Police to discuss concerns in their neighborhood. TPD said they've seen a spike in street racing activity across the city.
