Arizona has fallen out of the top ten of the AP Poll after losing to Oregon this past weekend. The Wildcats are now ranked 11th in the country and had previously been in the Top 10 for seven consecutive weeks. Arizona has not been ranked this low since before the Maui Invitational, which is when the Wildcats were ranked 14th and went on a tear to enter the top five.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO