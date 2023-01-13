Read full article on original website
IMPACT WRESTLING SPOILERS FROM ATLANTA, GA
BTI: The Design (Kon and Angels) defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious. After the match, Deaner calls out Callihan. Deaner told Callihan to take out Delirious, which he did with a Piledriver. BTI: Zicky Dice defeated Carlie Bravo. IMPACT Tapings:. Mickie James opens the show celebrating her win. She is interrupted...
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
FULL Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights - Order the PPV Replay NOW!. INSANE Full Metal Mayhem War | Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. Santino Marella DEBUTS as New Director of Authority! | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. PCO RETURNS For Revenge Against Eddie Edwards...
WWE HITS VIRGINIA & KENTUCKY - WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE has two live events this weekend. Tonight, they are in Roanoke, VA at the Berglund Center Coliseum with Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, The OC and Seth Rollins advertised locally. Tomorrow, Sunday 1/15, WWE will run Corbin, Kentucky at The Corbin Arena with WWE United States Champion Austin...
IMPACT RETURNS TO ORLANDO THIS WEEKEND, RAVEN, MICKIE, SANTINO AND MORE NOTES
If you didn't get a chance to see this past Friday's Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV, it was excellent and well worth going out of your way to see. Impact Wrestling will return to the Orlando, Florida area with two TV tapings this Friday 1/20 and Saturday 1/21 at Osceola Heritage Park. if anyone is attending the tapings, we are seeking live reports. There are tickets available at this link.
AEW DEBUTS IN FRESNO, CA WITH LIVE DYNAMITE, LATEST LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TBS:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. This...
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Tom Lawlor shows up and he mentions Battle in the Valley on February 18th. Kevin asks if it is the filthiest month of the year and Tom says it is the shortest. Tom says he has been dealing with a street thug named Homicide. He might have been all over the world, but Tom says he does not respect what Homicide is doing and he has to be removed.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT MONDAY'S WWE RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY
The updated lineup for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *The Bloodline will hold an "Acknowledgement Ceremony." *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States...
YOUNG ROCK VISITS THE PRINCESS BRIDE, WRESTLE KINGDOM CONTINUES ON AXS, WOW & MORE
The plot for this Friday's edition of Young Rock - "Hawaii, 1986: Rocky travels overseas to visit Andre the Giant on the set of ‘The Princess Bride.’ Dewey’s sudden growth spurt leads to trouble." The NWA will debut part two of Billy Corgan's conversation with Austin Idol...
STEEL CAGE MATCH & MORE SET FOR RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY
Officially announced for next week's 30th Anniversary of Raw:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Six-Way Elimination Match winner tonight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
CODY RHODES RETURNING TO RING AT ROYAL RUMBLE
Cody Rhodes was officially announced as returning to the ring as part of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, his first match since wrestling Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle at Hell in A Cell last year. WWE has been building to Rhodes' return with a series of video...
MATT MASSINGHAM, WHO WORKED PRODUCTION FOR MACH-1, PWG & NWA HOLLYWOOD, PASSES AWAY AT 39
PWInsider.com is sad to report that Matt Massingham, who worked production for California's Mach-1 Wrestling as well as NWA Hollywood and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Sunday evening 1/15. Massingham was only 39 years old.on. Mach-1's announcement:. "The entire M1W family sadly mourns the...
WWE NXT STARS BACKSTAGE AT RAW ARE....
As we first reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are backstage at tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, likely working the WWE Main Event taping tonight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
RAW MAIN EVENT IS...
Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz in an Elimination Match to determine Austin Theory's next challenger for the United States title has been announced for tonight's Raw. The Winner will challenge Theory next week. Previously announced:. *The Judgment Day...
NEW MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY
On this week's New Japan Strong episode they announced the following new matches for Battle in the Valley:. Homicide versus Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules. Matches already announced for Battle in the Valley:. IWGP World...
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
HEY EW! (presented by Danhausen) Starring HOOK and not RJ City. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
RAW SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT
As PWInsider.com broke earlier today in the Elite section:. -Bo Dallas is backstage at Raw, so expect an appearance from Uncle Howdy in conjunction with Alexa Bliss tonight. -A number of Smackdown stars including The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at Raw. -Johnny Gargano, who has been...
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, REY ON KARRION AND MORE
The preliminary audience for last night's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was 2,182,000 with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo. Things are getting personal between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross: SmackDown LowDown, Jan. 13, 20. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
BY THE NUMBERS 672
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 90 minutes, AEW Dark was 45 minutes, MLW was 45 minutes, NJPW Strong was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
TALENT MEETING HELD BEFORE RAW
There was a talent meeting held this afternoon at Monday Night Raw. Triple H led the meeting and reiterated the same points he made at Smackdown's talent meeting this past Friday:. -Triple H remains in charge of WWE Creative and nothing has changed in regard to his position. -Vince McMahon...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati:. *Bobby Lashley has unfinished business. *The Judgment Day will appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
