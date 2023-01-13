Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH HEADLINES MLW FUSION THIS WEEK & MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. *Cesar Duran reveals his latest Luchador signing. MLW's next live event will be the 2/4 Superfight at the 2300 in Philadelphia, PA featuring MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu on top, plus DragonGate Open The Twin Gate Champions Natural Vibes (Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu) and Becca debuting.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: A BIG RETURN, A LOT ANNOUNCED FOR RAW IS XXX, ELIMINATION MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. The Usos and Solo Sikoa make their way to the ring. Jey says that the Bloodline is in your city. Jimmy says you see what the ones are doing each week. We run Smackdown and Raw every single week. He says before Solo puts a beating on Ali tonight, they need to address what happened on Friday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 672
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 90 minutes, AEW Dark was 45 minutes, MLW was 45 minutes, NJPW Strong was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SET FOR 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss has been officially announced for the 1/23 Royal Rmble in San Antonio, Texas. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Tom Lawlor shows up and he mentions Battle in the Valley on February 18th. Kevin asks if it is the filthiest month of the year and Tom says it is the shortest. Tom says he has been dealing with a street thug named Homicide. He might have been all over the world, but Tom says he does not respect what Homicide is doing and he has to be removed.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
FULL Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights - Order the PPV Replay NOW!. INSANE Full Metal Mayhem War | Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. Santino Marella DEBUTS as New Director of Authority! | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. PCO RETURNS For Revenge Against Eddie Edwards...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY
On this week's New Japan Strong episode they announced the following new matches for Battle in the Valley:. Homicide versus Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules. Matches already announced for Battle in the Valley:. IWGP World...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DREW & SHEAMUS VS. VIKING RAIDERS ON SMACKDOWN, ROAD TO VENGEANCE DAY CONTINUES ON NXT, THREE LIVE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND & MORE WWE NOTES
Beyond tonight's Raw, WWE has a busy broadcast and live schedule this week:. Tomorrow, WWE NXT continues the build to Vengeance Day on the USA Network, featuring Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams, Gallus vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and The return of Tyler Bate.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENS TO NEW PEOPLE IF VINCE TAKES CONTROL OF CREATIVE, ACTION VS. LOGIC, INTER-GENDER MATCHES
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Vince's return to WWE, it is quite likely he will assert his influence over creative, if not assume total control of once again. Is this the worst nightmare for talents like William Regal, Karrion Kross, and all the other recent HHH re-hires that Vince saw no value in as little as 6 months ago?
Pro Wrestling Insider
SECOND MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR RAW iS.
Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali has been officially announced for tonight's Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, REY ON KARRION AND MORE
The preliminary audience for last night's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was 2,182,000 with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo. Things are getting personal between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross: SmackDown LowDown, Jan. 13, 20. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT RETURNS TO ORLANDO THIS WEEKEND, RAVEN, MICKIE, SANTINO AND MORE NOTES
If you didn't get a chance to see this past Friday's Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV, it was excellent and well worth going out of your way to see. Impact Wrestling will return to the Orlando, Florida area with two TV tapings this Friday 1/20 and Saturday 1/21 at Osceola Heritage Park. if anyone is attending the tapings, we are seeking live reports. There are tickets available at this link.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT STARS BACKSTAGE AT RAW ARE....
As we first reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are backstage at tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, likely working the WWE Main Event taping tonight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT MONDAY'S WWE RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY
The updated lineup for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *The Bloodline will hold an "Acknowledgement Ceremony." *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUP
Following Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for the 1/28 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT SHOW THIS SUNDAY, MUTA TO TEAM WITH STING & DARBY ALLIN
One of the all time greatest professional wrestlers, The Great Muta, will have his official retirement match this Sunday for Pro Wrestling NOAH at their event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta will team with AEW's Darby Allin and Sting, facing Hakushi & AKIRA & Naomichi Marufuji. The event will stream this Saturday at 1 AM EST on FITE.TV live.
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/15 WWE IN CORBIN, KENTUCKY RESULTS
*Omos pinned Mustafa Ali with a chokeslam. *Dominik Mysterio held an open challenge and then pinned Butch. *Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair pinned Shayna Baszler. *Dolph Ziggler pinned Baron Corbin. *Drew McIntyre & Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Imperium. This was the best thing on the show. *Candide LaRae...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito. *Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT UK STAR JINNY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
Jinny, who wrestled for the NXT UK brand, announced today that she was retiring from performing as a professional wrestler:
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY RHODES RETURNING TO RING AT ROYAL RUMBLE
Cody Rhodes was officially announced as returning to the ring as part of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, his first match since wrestling Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle at Hell in A Cell last year. WWE has been building to Rhodes' return with a series of video...
