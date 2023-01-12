Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Jeff Bridges Dedicates Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award to His Father Lloyd Bridges
Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Bridges, 73, took the stage following a heartfelt introduction from Bridges' The Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman. "Jeff bridges...The man, the legend, the myth, The Dude," Goodman began, referencing Bridge's famous The Big...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears
Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
WHAS 11
'The Watchful Eye' Sneak Peek: Cast Breaks Down 'Highly Addictive' Freeform Thriller (Exclusive)
Something rotten is going on in The Greybourne and nobody is safe! ET is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at Freeform's new upcoming series, The Watchful Eye, which follows Elena Santos (Mariel Molino), a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan.
WHAS 11
Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)
One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
WHAS 11
Janelle Monae Delivers Powerful Speech While Accepting SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Janelle Monáe took the stage to accept the 2023 SeeHer award during Sunday's 2023 Critics Choice awards. According to the Critics Choice Association, the honor is presented to a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. Prior to taking the stage,...
WHAS 11
Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Austin Butler is stepping out amid tragedy. The 31-year-old Elvis star attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, just days after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54. The actor, who previously said his heart was "completely shattered" in the wake of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter's death, walked the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin.
WHAS 11
Christina Applegate Says Critics Choice Will Be First Award Show Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate is excited to reach a new milestone in her health journey! On Thursday, the Dead To Me star shared that the 2023 Critics Choice Awards will be her first award ceremony, since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been...
WHAS 11
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Sweeping Award Season Success: 'Surprise of a Lifetime' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Coolidge referred to her 2023 awards season success as the "surprise of a lifetime" on Sunday night after accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Coolidge won the award for her role as Tanya in Mike White's The White Lotus. The trophy now...
WHAS 11
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
WHAS 11
Kate Hudson On 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary and Iconic Yellow Dress (Exclusive)
Kate Hudson is celebrating How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days -- 20 years later. "I can but I can’t," she tells ET’s Deny Directo at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards when she’s asked if she can believe the film will turn 20 this year. And while...
WHAS 11
2023 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List
Feeling the love! Some of the most celebrated stars and acclaimed projects -- in film and television -- were honored at this year's 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Going into Sunday's show, two films were standout stars when it came to nominations with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the pack with a whopping 14 noms. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical opus The Fabelmans followed close behind with 11 nominations.
Comments / 0