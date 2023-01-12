ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears

Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)

One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Austin Butler is stepping out amid tragedy. The 31-year-old Elvis star attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, just days after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54. The actor, who previously said his heart was "completely shattered" in the wake of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter's death, walked the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin.
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
2023 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

Feeling the love! Some of the most celebrated stars and acclaimed projects -- in film and television -- were honored at this year's 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Going into Sunday's show, two films were standout stars when it came to nominations with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the pack with a whopping 14 noms. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical opus The Fabelmans followed close behind with 11 nominations.

