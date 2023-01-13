ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken fall to Lightning 4-1 in return home, win streak ends at 8

SEATTLE (AP) — Timely goals from two unexpected sources and another strong performance by Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finally cooled off the hottest team in the NHL. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak.
Kraken on fire: Broadcaster Ed Olczyk breaks down why they’re for real

Sometime in the last two weeks, the Seattle Kraken went from pretty good to something entirely different. “This team is playing as well as anybody in the entire National Hockey League,” said Ed Olczyk, a longtime NHL fixture who now serves as color commentator for ROOT Sports broadcasts of Kraken games, when he joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Friday.
Surprising Seahawks’ weak points exposed in season-ending loss

The first half of Saturday’s Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers went about as well as it could have gone for the Seahawks. 49ers 41, Seahawks 23: Instant Reaction | Recap | Box score. Yes, the Hawks were shutout in the first quarter and started the game...
How ’bout those Seahawks!?!

The season began with plenty of doubt. We had just traded away our beloved quarterback. The man who brought us to two Super Bowls. Now Russell Wilson was playing for the other guys. We were told that the trade immediately made the Denver Broncos championship contenders. The 12s were already...
