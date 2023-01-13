HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday, the Howell Carnegie District Library did something they hadn't done before. They held their first event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Library Director Holly Ward Lamb said it's something they always wanted to do and then when the Huron-Clinton Metroparks reached out to them, along with the Livingston Diversity Council, "It was a no-brainer," Lamb said.

