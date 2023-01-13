ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Family of mom, children who froze to death in Pontiac say 'they were loved'

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — “If that phone would have rang, I would have been there,” Theresa Milton said. She got a phone call too late. “My oldest daughter called me and said, 'You know that is Monica’s body they found.' And I dropped the phone and my stomach balled up in knots,” she said.
PONTIAC, MI
Electric vessels grab attention at the Progressive Detroit Boat Show

Making a comeback for the first time since the pandemic, the Detroit Boat Show is on full throttle at Huntington Place. The showcase is among the top across the country based on size, attendance, and sales. In fact, the boating industry in Michigan brings over $7 billion to the state's...
DETROIT, MI
Workers rally against racism on the job, raise awareness for lawsuit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of people gathered on the University of Michigan's campus Monday afternoon to protest racism on the job. The rally was in connection to a January 2022 lawsuit filed against United Electrical Contractors, which has offices in Lansing and Livonia. Former employees say they faced daily discrimination from company managers and nothing was done.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Weather: Clouds, drizzle, and a shower chance overnight

Tonight: Showers or drizzle overnight with temperatures rising into the upper 30s to around 40 by morning. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Bits of sun possible in the morning and then rain showers possible in the afternoon. High of 46°. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph. Wednesday: Lots of...
DETROIT, MI
Howell library holds its first MLK Day event, presenting Black and Brown Theatre of Detroit

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday, the Howell Carnegie District Library did something they hadn't done before. They held their first event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Library Director Holly Ward Lamb said it's something they always wanted to do and then when the Huron-Clinton Metroparks reached out to them, along with the Livingston Diversity Council, "It was a no-brainer," Lamb said.
HOWELL, MI
Families look back at civil rights movement at Henry Ford Museum on MLK Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many metro Detroit communities took time to celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. From rallies to parades, King's legacy took center stage. Monday, the Henry Ford Museum gave families the opportunity to look back at history and the impact of the civil rights movement.
DETROIT, MI

