Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices inch upward in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit are on the rise once again. In metro Detroit, the average price of gas sits at around $3.34 a gallon according to AAA. That's up more than 30 cents in the past month. Experts say higher demand and tighter supplies are fueling...
Families look back at civil rights movement at Henry Ford Museum on MLK Day
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many metro Detroit communities took time to celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. From rallies to parades, King's legacy took center stage. Monday, the Henry Ford Museum gave families the opportunity to look back at history and the impact of the civil rights movement.
7-year-old West Bloomfield girl helps save great-grandma trapped under rolling SUV
WEST BLOOMFIELD — The doorbell footage in the video above shows the terrifying moment Wednesday afternoon that 7-year-old Mariah Galloway says her great-grandma got stuck underneath their rolling SUV. "So she was picking me up from school and she thought the car was in park, but it was in...
Matt Mitchell leaves head coaching job at GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — After 13 years with the Grand Valley football team, Matt Mitchell is leaving the Lakers to pursue the special teams coordinator position at Wisconsin. Mitchell had a 117-31 record at GVSU during 13 seasons as the head coach. He also served as an assistant coach from 2004-2007.
