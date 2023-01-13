ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Red and Blue Advisory Committee gathers input from students and staff at open forum

The Red and Blue Advisory Committee held an open forum on Thursday, inviting around 40 students, faculty, and staff members to share their thoughts on Penn's future. The "Tomorrow, Together" forum, which was held in Irvine Auditorium, featured nine easels with large notepads where attendees were encouraged to answer questions from Penn President Liz Magill. The questions, such as “How do we accelerate the creation and application of knowledge?” and “How can we best advance our shared priorities of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging?” were geared around understanding what the Penn community wants to focus on when the committee builds its strategic plan for the University. The plan is expected to be announced in the summer of 2023.
PENN, PA
McDonald’s officially closes to make way for redevelopment into new Penn office building

McDonald’s longtime location on 40th and Walnut streets closed on Jan. 16, paving the way for its redevelopment into a mixed-used office building operated by Penn. Construction of the redeveloped property, which will cost around $35 million, is expected to begin early this year and conclude by fall 2024. The new building will include a modernized McDonald’s on the ground floor and will house administrative offices for the University, according to a press release from Penn's Facilities and Real Estate Services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Penn women's basketball falls 55-40 at Princeton

If you come at the king, you’d best not miss. On Monday, Penn women’s basketball came into Jadwin Gymnasium to face a Princeton team that has ruled the Ivy League for quite some time. The Tigers have won three of the last four Ivy League titles, finished last season a perfect 14-0 in conference play, and nearly beat currently fifth-ranked UConn earlier this season. Coming into the campaign, Princeton received 15 out of 16 votes to win the conference.
PRINCETON, NJ

