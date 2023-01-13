The Red and Blue Advisory Committee held an open forum on Thursday, inviting around 40 students, faculty, and staff members to share their thoughts on Penn's future. The "Tomorrow, Together" forum, which was held in Irvine Auditorium, featured nine easels with large notepads where attendees were encouraged to answer questions from Penn President Liz Magill. The questions, such as “How do we accelerate the creation and application of knowledge?” and “How can we best advance our shared priorities of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging?” were geared around understanding what the Penn community wants to focus on when the committee builds its strategic plan for the University. The plan is expected to be announced in the summer of 2023.

PENN, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO