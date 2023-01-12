Read full article on original website
goduke.com
New Episode of All-Access With Jon Scheyer Now Available
DURHAM - The eighth episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach Scheyer" is now available on the Duke Athletics YouTube channel. The show is also set to air on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on Bally Sports South, Sundays at 12 noon on ABC-11 WTVD and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. on MASN.
goduke.com
Filipowski Named ACC Rookie of the Week
DURHAM - After averaging 23.5 points and 14.5 rebounds in two games this past week, Duke's Kyle Filipowski has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week in men's basketball for the fifth time this season. Filipowski had a monster outing in Duke's comeback win over Pittsburgh on Jan. 11,...
goduke.com
No. 6 Duke Closes Weekend with 4-0 Win Over Charlotte
DURHAM – The sixth-ranked Duke women's tennis team collected their second win of the day and third of the weekend on Sunday as the Blue Devils registered a 4-0 victory over Charlotte at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils improved to 3-0 to start the...
goduke.com
Taylor Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball senior Celeste Taylor earned her second Duke PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week honor, following strong performances in two Duke wins this past week. Taylor also received the weekly honors back on December 12. Taylor averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals, 3.0 rebounds...
goduke.com
No. 24 Duke Falls at Clemson, 72-64
CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 24 Duke held a lead with less than eight minutes to play at Clemson, but an offensive surge helped the Tigers (15-3, 7-0) defeat the Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3) on Saturday evening, 72-64, at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke was led by Kyle Filipowski, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds, his second double-double in as many games and eighth on the year. The freshman was joined by his classmate Tyrese Proctor in double-figures, who scored a career-high 17 points and graduate Ryan Young who scored in double-figures for the ninth time this season with 10 points.
goduke.com
Duke Closes Out Season Opener at Penn State Duals
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Duke fencing team opened its 2023 slate Sunday with six team victories at the Penn State Duals in State College, Pa. The 10th-ranked women captured four victories against No. 8 Penn (14-13), No. 11 Temple (17-10), No. 12 Yale (16-11) and Haverford (26-1). The seventh-ranked...
goduke.com
Dominant Third Quarter Leads Blue Devils Past Georgia Tech, 65-47
ATLANTA, Ga. – No. 16 Duke women's basketball used a dominant third-quarter performance to overcome a slim halftime deficit and grab complete control of the game en route to securing a 65-47 victory over Georgia Tech Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. The Blue Devils outscored the Georgia Tech 38-19...
goduke.com
Brinker, Chen & Shepherd Receive ANWA Invites
DURHAM – The Duke women's golf program will once again be well-represented at the Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA) as the Blue Devil trio of Phoebe Brinker, Anne Chen and Erica Shepherd received invitations this past week to compete March 29 through April 1 in Augusta, Ga. Beginning the...
goduke.com
Duke Football Honors 2022 Award Winners
DURHAM – Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard was named the recipient of the Carmen Falcone Team Most Valuable Player Award as head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils football program handed out team honors at the Duke Football Awards event on Saturday evening. The Blue Devils also acknowledged 30...
