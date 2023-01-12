Read full article on original website
goduke.com
No. 24 Duke Falls at Clemson, 72-64
CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 24 Duke held a lead with less than eight minutes to play at Clemson, but an offensive surge helped the Tigers (15-3, 7-0) defeat the Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3) on Saturday evening, 72-64, at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke was led by Kyle Filipowski, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds, his second double-double in as many games and eighth on the year. The freshman was joined by his classmate Tyrese Proctor in double-figures, who scored a career-high 17 points and graduate Ryan Young who scored in double-figures for the ninth time this season with 10 points.
goduke.com
Dominant Third Quarter Leads Blue Devils Past Georgia Tech, 65-47
ATLANTA, Ga. – No. 16 Duke women's basketball used a dominant third-quarter performance to overcome a slim halftime deficit and grab complete control of the game en route to securing a 65-47 victory over Georgia Tech Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. The Blue Devils outscored the Georgia Tech 38-19...
goduke.com
No. 16 Duke, Georgia Tech to Square Off Sunday Afternoon
No. 16 Duke hits the road for its next two games, beginning with a trip to the Peach State for a date with Georgia Tech Sunday, Jan. 15. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m., live on ACC Network. Pam Ward and Stephanie Ward will call the action on ACC Network...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to NC State on Senior Day
DURHAM – Duke swimming and diving began the new year hosting No. 5/4 NC State at the Taishoff Aquatic Center for senior day. The Wolfpack men defeated the Blue Devils (2-3), 199-96, while the No. 22 Blue Devils (4-1) fell for the first time this season, 168-130. HOW IT...
goduke.com
Duke Closes Out Season Opener at Penn State Duals
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Duke fencing team opened its 2023 slate Sunday with six team victories at the Penn State Duals in State College, Pa. The 10th-ranked women captured four victories against No. 8 Penn (14-13), No. 11 Temple (17-10), No. 12 Yale (16-11) and Haverford (26-1). The seventh-ranked...
goduke.com
Taylor Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball senior Celeste Taylor earned her second Duke PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week honor, following strong performances in two Duke wins this past week. Taylor also received the weekly honors back on December 12. Taylor averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals, 3.0 rebounds...
goduke.com
Brinker, Chen & Shepherd Receive ANWA Invites
DURHAM – The Duke women's golf program will once again be well-represented at the Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA) as the Blue Devil trio of Phoebe Brinker, Anne Chen and Erica Shepherd received invitations this past week to compete March 29 through April 1 in Augusta, Ga. Beginning the...
goduke.com
Duke Football Honors 2022 Award Winners
DURHAM – Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard was named the recipient of the Carmen Falcone Team Most Valuable Player Award as head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils football program handed out team honors at the Duke Football Awards event on Saturday evening. The Blue Devils also acknowledged 30...
goduke.com
McWhorter Ties Duke Pole Vault Record, Blue Devils Post Four Top-Five Program Marks
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Graduate student Zach McWhorter tied the school pole vault record while the Blue Devils won three events and tallied four top-five program marks overall to highlight a day of competition at the Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge. Duke also earned 18 top-five placements at the meet.
