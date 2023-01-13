Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1
St. Louis200—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Neighbours 3 (Rosen, Leivo), 5:30. 2, St. Louis, Acciari 10, 15:06. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Stutzle 19 (Tkachuk, Batherson), 13:52. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-9-13_33. St. Louis 8-4-8_20. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 2. Goalies_Ottawa, Talbot 10-12-1 (20 shots-18...
Porterville Recorder
Nashville 2, Calgary 1
Nashville200—2 First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 12 (Duchene, McDonagh), 8:26. 2, Nashville, Parssinen 5 (Sissons, Jeannot), 14:24. Second Period_3, Calgary, Zadorov 7 (Mangiapane, Backlund), 18:07. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-9-21_39. Nashville 12-12-5_29. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 13-11-5 (29 shots-27 saves). Nashville, Saros...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1
Columbus001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 20 (Fox, Kakko), 12:39. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Goodrow 9 (Miller, Kakko), 19:02 (pp). Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Kravtsov 3 (Chytil, Goodrow), 11:47. Third Period_4, Columbus, Peeke 4 (Nyquist, Roslovic), 1:21. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 13-13-7_33. Columbus 4-8-11_23. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 5;...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3
Pittsburgh1111—4 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Zucker 11 (Rakell, Malkin), 4:16. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 14 (Terry, McTavish), 17:50 (pp). Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (Roughing), 4:58; Friedman, PIT (Roughing), 17:04. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 15 (Zucker, Rakell), 8:46. Penalties_Silfverberg, ANA (Hooking), 12:51; Kulikov, ANA (Cross Checking), 13:11; Guentzel, PIT (Hooking), 14:14; Smith, PIT (Cross...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Washington0211—4 N.Y. Islanders2100—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Aho 4 (Dobson, Bailey), 4:24. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 4 (Clutterbuck, Romanov), 13:19. Penalties_Oshie, WSH (Interference), 14:53. Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Fasching 3 (Beauvillier, Pageau), 3:51. 4, Washington, Hathaway 7 (Ovechkin, Johansson), 10:01. 5, Washington, Wilson 1 (Orlov, Backstrom), 13:08. Penalties_Romanov,...
Porterville Recorder
Predators take on the Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup
Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -216, Blue Jackets +178; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup. Nashville has a 19-17-6 record overall...
Porterville Recorder
Atlantic Division foes meet when Toronto hosts Florida
Florida Panthers (21-20-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-11-7, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -171, Panthers +144; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division play on Tuesday. Toronto has a 6-3-1...
Porterville Recorder
Sharks bring losing streak into game against the Stars
Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars. San Jose has gone 4-12-7 at home and 13-23-9 overall. The Sharks...
Porterville Recorder
Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland St. 72, Fort Wayne 60
CLEVELAND ST. (11-8) Johnson 3-5 4-4 10, Williams 6-7 0-0 12, Woodrich 3-10 0-0 8, Parker 6-10 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-13 10-11 24, Lowder 2-10 0-0 6, Hill 0-6 0-1 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-16 72. FORT WAYNE (12-7) Kpedi 5-8 3-5 13,...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14
Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 6:28. Dal_Prescott 1 run (kick failed), 6:13. Dal_Schultz 11 pass from Prescott (kick failed), :27. Dal_Gallup 2 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 10:04. TB_Jones 30 pass from Brady (pass failed), :00. Fourth Quarter. Dal_Lamb 18 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:13. TB_Brate 8...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Playoff Glance
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
Comments / 0