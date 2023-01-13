CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 24 Duke held a lead with less than eight minutes to play at Clemson, but an offensive surge helped the Tigers (15-3, 7-0) defeat the Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3) on Saturday evening, 72-64, at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke was led by Kyle Filipowski, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds, his second double-double in as many games and eighth on the year. The freshman was joined by his classmate Tyrese Proctor in double-figures, who scored a career-high 17 points and graduate Ryan Young who scored in double-figures for the ninth time this season with 10 points.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO