Andy Murray tops Berrettini in 5-set epic at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 epic hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open's first round.
Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Grigor Dimitrov (27), Bulgaria, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-2. Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1. Taylor...
WTA Race Standings

1. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 370. 2. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 340. 3. Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, 285. 4. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 165. 5. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Alexa Guarachi, Chile, 111. 6. Shuko Aoyama and Ena...

