Andy Murray tops Berrettini in 5-set epic at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 epic hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open's first round.
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Grigor Dimitrov (27), Bulgaria, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-2. Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1. Taylor...
WTA Race Standings
1. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 370. 2. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 340. 3. Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, 285. 4. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 165. 5. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Alexa Guarachi, Chile, 111. 6. Shuko Aoyama and Ena...
Australian troops fly to UK to teach Ukrainian recruits ‘infantry tactics for urban and wooded environments’
Dozens of Australian defence force personnel are to fly from Darwin to the UK this week to begin training Ukrainian troops. The government has committed to sending up to 70 ADF members to join a UK-led training operation. A handful have already left Australia to prepare but the majority are departing this week.
