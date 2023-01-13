ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

MIDDLE TENNESSEE 74, UAB 73, OT

Percentages: FG .316, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Buffen 2-2, Gaines 2-4, L.Brewer 1-5, Johnson 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 2, Buffen, Toney). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 4, Lovan 3, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Lovan 2, Buffen, Johnson, L.Brewer,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Porterville Recorder

CLEVELAND STATE 72, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 60

Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Woodrich 2-5, Lowder 2-8, Price 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Enaruna 2, Parker, Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Lowder 3, Johnson, Middleton, Parker, Williams, Woodrich). Steals: 7 (Enaruna 3, Hill, Johnson, Parker, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Miami 82, Syracuse 78

SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

Idaho 74, Montana St. 70

MONTANA ST. (12-8) Belo 2-9 11-15 15, Battle 9-19 3-4 22, Brown 5-10 2-2 12, Fuller 2-5 4-4 8, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, R.Ford 0-2 0-0 0, Osobor 1-3 4-5 6, Gazelas 0-3 2-2 2, Lecholat 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-53 28-34 70. IDAHO (7-12) Burris 4-8 1-2 9, Jones...
MOSCOW, ID
Porterville Recorder

NORTH TEXAS 64, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 57

Percentages: FG .377, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Perry 4-8, Martinez 2-4, R.Jones 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-1, Scott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (R.Jones 3, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Turnovers: 8 (Huntsberry 3, R.Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Stone). Steals: 12 (Ousmane 4,...
DENTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

UNC WILMINGTON 62, ELON 54

Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Sherry). Turnovers: 14 (Halloran 5, Mackinnon 3, Pratt 2, Bowen, Ervin, Gillens-Butler, Watson). Steals:...
WILMINGTON, NC
Porterville Recorder

NC A&T 79, Hampton 67

NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
HAMPTON, VA
Porterville Recorder

ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 73, LIU 66

ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Wilcox 3-6, Clarke 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clarke 2, Grisby 2, Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Howell-South 4, Wilcox 3, Bethea 2, Harris 2, Clarke, Moreno). Steals: 8...
GREENE, NY
Porterville Recorder

EASTERN WASHINGTON 64, MONTANA 57

Percentages: FG .375, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Di.Thomas 3-7, Martin 1-3, Moody 1-8, Nap 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-3, Vazquez 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Di.Thomas 3, Bannan 2, Moody 2, Anderson, Vazquez, Whitney). Steals: 6 (Bannan 2, Di.Thomas 2, Vazquez,...
MISSOULA, MT
Porterville Recorder

RICE 88, UTSA 81, OT

Percentages: FG .471, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 5-12, Evee 3-8, Mason 1-3, Lieppert 0-1, Huseinovic 0-2, Sheffield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fiedler 2, Mason, Sheffield). Turnovers: 11 (Olivari 3, Sheffield 3, Evee, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Lewis, Lieppert). Steals: 4 (Mason 2, Evee,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

PRINCETON 72, PENN 60

Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Pierce 2-6, Evbuomwan 1-2, Langborg 1-3, Lee 0-2, Allocco 0-3, Peters 0-4, Martini 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Langborg). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 3, Langborg 2, Lee 2, Pierce 2, Kellman). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PRINCETON, CA
Porterville Recorder

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 65, STONEHILL 57

Percentages: FG .404, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Singleton 4-7, Munden 3-4, Roberts 1-10, Bligen 0-1, Lamaute 0-1, Moore 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Almonor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Almonor). Turnovers: 11 (Almonor 5, Lamaute 3, Moore, Munden, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Moore 2, Almonor, Bligen,...
Porterville Recorder

WAGNER 62, MERRIMACK 57

Percentages: FG .479, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Ezquerra 3-5, Hunt 3-5, Williams 1-3, B.Brown 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lewis 2). Turnovers: 11 (B.Brown 3, Ezquerra 2, Hughes, Hunt, Lewis, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor). Steals: 9 (B.Brown 3, Hunt 3, Ezquerra...
Porterville Recorder

Howard 89, Morehouse 65

MOREHOUSE (0-2) Richardson 5-6 0-2 12, Nwafor 0-2 0-0 0, Dix 1-7 0-3 2, McNair 8-14 4-5 24, White 0-2 0-0 0, Lamar 2-5 1-2 6, I.Williams 2-6 3-3 8, Decker 2-5 0-0 5, Diallo 0-2 1-4 1, Adeniyi 1-1 2-4 4, Lacewell 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 22-52 11-25 65.
Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Scores

Wadley vs. Woodland, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1

St. Louis200—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Neighbours 3 (Rosen, Leivo), 5:30. 2, St. Louis, Acciari 10, 15:06. Penalties_Mikkola, STL (Slashing), 16:50. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Stutzle 19 (Tkachuk, Batherson), 13:52. Penalties_Kelly, OTT (Fighting), 1:47; Neighbours, STL (Fighting), 1:47; Pinto, OTT (Hooking), 7:44. Third Period_None. Penalties_Kastelic, OTT (High Sticking), 16:40. Shots...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

NFL Playoff Glance

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy