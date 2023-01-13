Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
wymt.com
Program aims to connect military families with child care
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is among the first states to receive federal approval for an initiative to help connect military families with quality child care. The effort to increase child care options for military families is being offered through the Military Child Care in Your...
wymt.com
Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cities across Kentucky observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches. Danville hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. event with a march and a program at a local community center. A diverse crowd started at Danville city hall and walked along March Street to the Jennie...
wymt.com
Good Question: Why do police announce when they are doing sobriety checkpoints?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you have ever seen WKYT publicize a checkpoint by state police, you may have the same question as one of our viewers. For today’s Good Question, Mariesa asks, Why does law enforcement post information of when they are doing sobriety checkpoints? Wouldn’t they catch more offenders if it wasn’t announced?
wymt.com
Former state representative Charles Booker appointed to Beshear Administration
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After a failed campaign for the US Senate against Senator Rand Paul, former State Representative Charles Booker said that his work isn’t over. “Just know, I ain’t ever quitting,” said Booker. Booker received the endorsement of Governor Andy Beshear for the US Senate...
wymt.com
Housing issues slow down flood recovery process
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finding a place to live was already an issue in Eastern Kentucky. Hollows can only take up so much space between steep mountainsides. “We don’t have a ton of flat property to build on. So, you know, you go through some urban communities and you got neighborhoods with hundreds of homes. We don’t have spaces traditionally to set that up the same way,” Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Zach Lawrence said.
wymt.com
Chicken owners see demand for farm fresh eggs amid egg price increases
FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WBKO) - The price of eggs has increased dramatically over the past year which has left some consumers wondering if owning their own chicken for eggs would be financially beneficial. One year ago, the average price for a dozen eggs in the U.S. was $1.92. Now, the...
wymt.com
Two EKY women share impact of receiving Kentucky Foundation for Women grants
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Foundation for Women (KFW) recently awarded more than $140,000 in Artist Enrichment Grants to numerous women across the Commonwealth, with two of those artists living right here in the mountains. For Eastern Kentucky artists like quilt maker Nicole Musgrave, finding time to make art...
wymt.com
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
wymt.com
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
wymt.com
South Laurel star Emily Cox reaches new milestone
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Cox is the newest member of the 1,000 point club for the cardinals. Cox is having a fantastic season thus far, averaging 18 points and seven boards a game. The lone senior’s impact goes beyond the court though, with her leadership playing an important role...
wymt.com
Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three years ago, a family was vacationing in South Carolina when they lost their dog, Roscoe. Now, everyone has reunited. “It was a relief really,” Rachel Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”
Comments / 1