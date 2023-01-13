ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62

Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
TEXAS SOUTHERN 84, JACKSON STATE 82

Percentages: FG .491, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (C.Young 4-11, T.Young 3-8, Cook 1-1, Evans 1-1, Adams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Mansel, T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (Adams 5, Evans 3, Cook 2, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, C.Young, T.Young). Steals: 12 (C.Young 4, T.Young...
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho 74, Montana St. 70

MONTANA ST. (12-8) Belo 2-9 11-15 15, Battle 9-19 3-4 22, Brown 5-10 2-2 12, Fuller 2-5 4-4 8, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, R.Ford 0-2 0-0 0, Osobor 1-3 4-5 6, Gazelas 0-3 2-2 2, Lecholat 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-53 28-34 70. IDAHO (7-12) Burris 4-8 1-2 9, Jones...
MOSCOW, ID
Miami 82, Syracuse 78

SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cleveland St. 72, Fort Wayne 60

CLEVELAND ST. (11-8) Johnson 3-5 4-4 10, Williams 6-7 0-0 12, Woodrich 3-10 0-0 8, Parker 6-10 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-13 10-11 24, Lowder 2-10 0-0 6, Hill 0-6 0-1 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-16 72. FORT WAYNE (12-7) Kpedi 5-8 3-5 13,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
NC A&T 79, Hampton 67

NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
HAMPTON, VA
NORTH TEXAS 64, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 57

Percentages: FG .377, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Perry 4-8, Martinez 2-4, R.Jones 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-1, Scott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (R.Jones 3, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Turnovers: 8 (Huntsberry 3, R.Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Stone). Steals: 12 (Ousmane 4,...
DENTON, TX
UNC WILMINGTON 62, ELON 54

Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Sherry). Turnovers: 14 (Halloran 5, Mackinnon 3, Pratt 2, Bowen, Ervin, Gillens-Butler, Watson). Steals:...
WILMINGTON, NC
E. Washington 64, Montana 57

MONTANA (9-10) Bannan 7-15 3-3 17, Di.Thomas 6-12 4-4 19, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Moody 2-12 0-0 5, Whitney 4-7 3-4 11, Vazquez 0-5 0-0 0, Nap 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57. E. WASHINGTON (12-7) Allegri 3-10 3-4 10, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Price...
MISSOULA, MT
ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 73, LIU 66

ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Wilcox 3-6, Clarke 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clarke 2, Grisby 2, Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Howell-South 4, Wilcox 3, Bethea 2, Harris 2, Clarke, Moreno). Steals: 8...
GREENE, NY
Howard 89, Morehouse 65

MOREHOUSE (0-2) Richardson 5-6 0-2 12, Nwafor 0-2 0-0 0, Dix 1-7 0-3 2, McNair 8-14 4-5 24, White 0-2 0-0 0, Lamar 2-5 1-2 6, I.Williams 2-6 3-3 8, Decker 2-5 0-0 5, Diallo 0-2 1-4 1, Adeniyi 1-1 2-4 4, Lacewell 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 22-52 11-25 65.
RICE 88, UTSA 81, OT

Percentages: FG .471, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 5-12, Evee 3-8, Mason 1-3, Lieppert 0-1, Huseinovic 0-2, Sheffield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fiedler 2, Mason, Sheffield). Turnovers: 11 (Olivari 3, Sheffield 3, Evee, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Lewis, Lieppert). Steals: 4 (Mason 2, Evee,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ark.-Pine Bluff 77, Bethune-Cookman 71

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (8-11) Plet 5-11 1-5 11, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Doss 4-8 2-4 10, Curry 1-3 0-1 2, Ware 2-6 2-2 7, Milton 4-12 9-12 18, Harris 6-8 4-4 20, Greene 3-6 0-0 9, Reinhart 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-28 77. BETHUNE-COOKMAN (6-12) Henderson...
Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, meet when Memphis and Cleveland face off. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
PRINCETON 72, PENN 60

Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Pierce 2-6, Evbuomwan 1-2, Langborg 1-3, Lee 0-2, Allocco 0-3, Peters 0-4, Martini 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Langborg). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 3, Langborg 2, Lee 2, Pierce 2, Kellman). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PRINCETON, CA
Monday's Sports In Brief

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free...
TAMPA, FL
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NFL Playoff Glance

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
KANSAS STATE

