Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS SOUTHERN 84, JACKSON STATE 82
Percentages: FG .491, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (C.Young 4-11, T.Young 3-8, Cook 1-1, Evans 1-1, Adams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Mansel, T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (Adams 5, Evans 3, Cook 2, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, C.Young, T.Young). Steals: 12 (C.Young 4, T.Young...
Porterville Recorder
Idaho 74, Montana St. 70
MONTANA ST. (12-8) Belo 2-9 11-15 15, Battle 9-19 3-4 22, Brown 5-10 2-2 12, Fuller 2-5 4-4 8, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, R.Ford 0-2 0-0 0, Osobor 1-3 4-5 6, Gazelas 0-3 2-2 2, Lecholat 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-53 28-34 70. IDAHO (7-12) Burris 4-8 1-2 9, Jones...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland St. 72, Fort Wayne 60
CLEVELAND ST. (11-8) Johnson 3-5 4-4 10, Williams 6-7 0-0 12, Woodrich 3-10 0-0 8, Parker 6-10 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-13 10-11 24, Lowder 2-10 0-0 6, Hill 0-6 0-1 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-16 72. FORT WAYNE (12-7) Kpedi 5-8 3-5 13,...
Porterville Recorder
NC A&T 79, Hampton 67
NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 64, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 57
Percentages: FG .377, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Perry 4-8, Martinez 2-4, R.Jones 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-1, Scott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (R.Jones 3, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Turnovers: 8 (Huntsberry 3, R.Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Stone). Steals: 12 (Ousmane 4,...
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 62, ELON 54
Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Sherry). Turnovers: 14 (Halloran 5, Mackinnon 3, Pratt 2, Bowen, Ervin, Gillens-Butler, Watson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
E. Washington 64, Montana 57
MONTANA (9-10) Bannan 7-15 3-3 17, Di.Thomas 6-12 4-4 19, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Moody 2-12 0-0 5, Whitney 4-7 3-4 11, Vazquez 0-5 0-0 0, Nap 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57. E. WASHINGTON (12-7) Allegri 3-10 3-4 10, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Price...
Porterville Recorder
ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 73, LIU 66
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Wilcox 3-6, Clarke 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clarke 2, Grisby 2, Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Howell-South 4, Wilcox 3, Bethea 2, Harris 2, Clarke, Moreno). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder
Howard 89, Morehouse 65
MOREHOUSE (0-2) Richardson 5-6 0-2 12, Nwafor 0-2 0-0 0, Dix 1-7 0-3 2, McNair 8-14 4-5 24, White 0-2 0-0 0, Lamar 2-5 1-2 6, I.Williams 2-6 3-3 8, Decker 2-5 0-0 5, Diallo 0-2 1-4 1, Adeniyi 1-1 2-4 4, Lacewell 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 22-52 11-25 65.
Porterville Recorder
RICE 88, UTSA 81, OT
Percentages: FG .471, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 5-12, Evee 3-8, Mason 1-3, Lieppert 0-1, Huseinovic 0-2, Sheffield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fiedler 2, Mason, Sheffield). Turnovers: 11 (Olivari 3, Sheffield 3, Evee, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Lewis, Lieppert). Steals: 4 (Mason 2, Evee,...
Porterville Recorder
Ark.-Pine Bluff 77, Bethune-Cookman 71
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (8-11) Plet 5-11 1-5 11, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Doss 4-8 2-4 10, Curry 1-3 0-1 2, Ware 2-6 2-2 7, Milton 4-12 9-12 18, Harris 6-8 4-4 20, Greene 3-6 0-0 9, Reinhart 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-28 77. BETHUNE-COOKMAN (6-12) Henderson...
Porterville Recorder
Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, meet when Memphis and Cleveland face off. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
PRINCETON 72, PENN 60
Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Pierce 2-6, Evbuomwan 1-2, Langborg 1-3, Lee 0-2, Allocco 0-3, Peters 0-4, Martini 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Langborg). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 3, Langborg 2, Lee 2, Pierce 2, Kellman). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Sports In Brief
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free...
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Playoff Glance
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
