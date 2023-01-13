ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
AL.com

Miami elevates former Alabama guard for playoff game

Two former Alabama prep standouts will be eligible to play for Miami for the first time on Sunday in the Dolphins’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Miami elevated guard Lester Cotton and running back La’Mical Perine from its practice squad on Saturday, giving them active status for the Super Wild-Card Weekend game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Can Dolphins duo deliver playoff upset without Tua Tagovailoa?

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle formed one of the most productive pass-catching combinations in NFL history for the Miami Dolphins during the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They combined for 3,066 receiving yards, the third-most in one season by a pair of teammates in NFL history. Hill set Miami records...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
sportszion.com

Ex-49ers’ QB Colin Kaepernick assists family in suing police department for $100M by providing free autopsy

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is making headlines again for his involvement in a $100 million lawsuit against the police. The lawsuit is on behalf of the family of Rob Adams, who was shot and killed by police in an alleged response to a 911 call about an armed man. The incident was caught on CCTV and body cam footage, which shows the police chasing Adams before opening fire. The police claim that Adams was armed, but his mother, Tamika King, says the object in question was actually a mobile phone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

NFL playoffs: One play changes game for Cincinnati

The longest fumble-return touchdown in NFL postseason history also was the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL playoff game, and it lifted the Cincinnati Bengals to a 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a Super Wild-Card Weekend game on Sunday night. The Ravens seemed poised...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

How Alabama basketball program is responding after Darius Miles arrest

There’s a blank spot on the wall in the bowels of Coleman Coliseum where action shots of Alabama basketball players lead to the floor. Four metallic hangers remain where Darius Miles’ photo once lined the institutional white walls under the cavernous empty bowl that hummed only with the sound of florescent lights Monday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic Jaguars win at Waffle House

The Jaguars left the Chargers scattered, covered and smothered in an epic NFL playoff game Saturday night, as Jacksonville’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence appeared to celebrate the comeback with a late-night visit to Waffle House. Various social media posts show Lawrence inside a nearby location after he threw four touchdowns...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AL.com

Second-round matchups set for NFL playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night completed the pairings for the second round of the NFL playoffs, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday. The Divisional Playoffs bring the two No. 1 seeds in each conference off the sidelines after the...
ARIZONA STATE
AL.com

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft, releases statement

Ohio State junior quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the NFL draft Monday, the final day players can formally declare. Stroud, a two-time finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishes his Ohio State career 21-4 as a starter and with 16 Ohio State passing and total offense records. He’s been consistently one of the most dynamic players in the sport the past two seasons, as he finished with 85 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
AL.com

Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins

A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
ALABAMA STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50

Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. RELATED: Ranking ...
BOSTON, MA
AL.com

AL.com

