PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/7/23 (Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise, New MagicBand+ Designs, TRON Lightcycle Run Sign Installed, & More)

100 Years of Wonder Takes Over World of Disney at Disney Springs As 50th Anniversary Fades Away
World of Disney in Disney Springs has been decorated for 100 Years of Wonder, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The decorated section is in the west room. A giant 100 is projected on the floor and on the back wall. Purple backgrounds with silvery sparkles have...
France Pavilion Hosts Disney Artists With EPCOT, Haunted Mansion, and More Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun! Guests can get their magical art fix at the Disney Gallery Artists booth between the France and Morocco Pavilions. Fourteen Disney Artists are displaying their new works of art at this location, while 22 more renowned Disney Artists are stationed near the Odyssey.
Acme Archives Brings Even More ‘Star Wars’ Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
For a look at a galaxy far, far away during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, head to Acme Archives!. There are multiple booths, located near the Canada Pavilion and Refreshment Port. This marks a relocation for the kiosk, as last year, it could be found near the...
McCullough Art Returns for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts With New Disney Parks Paintings
McCullough Art is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, with a booth featuring their Disney-inspired work located near the Refreshment Outpost. The kiosk has previously offered art featuring classic Disney characters and beloved Walt Disney World attractions, including the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and EPCOT’s own World Showcase. Each piece has been known to contain a number of hidden Mickeys.
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 1/14/23 (New Decor Added to Carousel Coffee, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Magenta Frost & Amber Frost, Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina Breakfast Empanada & Coffee, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Boardwalk Inn. We’re starting our day here at Carousel Coffee because new decor has been installed. Next were planning on stopping by EPCOT to try some food and drinks from the International Festival of the Arts. Finally we will be visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check on Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant in Toy Story Land. Let’s get started!
BREAKING: Daily Housekeeping Returning to All Deluxe Resort Hotels at Walt Disney World
Since the Walt Disney World Resort hotels started reopening to Guests after the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, housekeeping service had to be periodically adjusted due to labor shortage and other issues. As Walt Disney World continues to adapt to meet the needs of Guests, the decision has been...
Former Disney Background Artist William Silvers Returns to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Disney animation lovers have a haven at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with the return of former Disney artist William Silvers‘ booth at the Germany Pavilion. William Silvers Art Inc. Silvers served as a background artist on a number of Walt Disney Animation Studios films, including...
View Art from Tim Rogerson, Armando Hevia, and More at Promenade Fine Art for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, and as the name might suggest, there’s art all over the park! Guests looking to pick up some Disney-inspired art of their own can find offerings at the newly-renamed Promenade Fine Art. Promenade Fine Art. The kiosk, previously known...
Simone Amaduzzi Photography Offers Snapshots of Nature at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The beauty of nature is celebrated at Simone Amaduzzi Photography, located near the Canada Pavilion during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. This year marks Amaduzzi’s seventh appearance at the festival, having been a speaker from 2017-2019, and having a dedicated booth since 2020. Amaduzzi is known for...
WonderGround Gallery Hosts Disney Artists With Modern Disney Film-Based Pieces & Reimagined Attraction Posters at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
For the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, The Odyssey is home to WonderGround Gallery, which features a rotating selection of 22 Disney Fine Artists. Disney Fine Artist Sharlene Tulasoa is a freelance illustrator and muralist with a number of pieces on display at the Wonderground Gallery. Tulasoa channels...
PHOTOS: Automated PhotoPass Cameras Installed at Pete’s Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom
The bane of character photographs everywhere, the automated PhotoPass cameras have now invaded Pete’s Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom upon its return. These devices are at least well-themed. You may recall the initial uproar from guests paying for PhotoPass photos that the quality of pictures from these automated devices are never quite as good as those taken by a living photographer, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from installing them.
NEW Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie Now Available
Walt Disney World celebrated it’s 20th anniversary back in 1991, but guests visiting Magic Kingdom in 2023 can stop by Main Street Cinema to grab one of these 20th anniversary hoodies!. Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie — $64.99. This gray hoodie features the classic Walt Disney World...
New ‘Avatar’ Na’vi Glow Crystal Spear and Knife, Stacking Trays, and Long-Sleeved Shirt Arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
With “Avatar: The Way of Water” now in theaters, a new quartet of items straight from Pandora has landed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This Na’vi spear features mock crystal tips on both ends. It’s decorated to look like the crystal has been secured by being tied...
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom Reopens Following Refurbishment
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom has reopened following a quick refurbishment. The coaster was closed from January 9 through January 13, 2023. January is a common time for refurbishments as the weather is generally more temperate, and there are fewer visitors. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed for refurbishment...
Pop Gallery Features Gideon’s Bakehouse Artist, Robots, and More During the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, bringing colorful art throughout the park. For something with a pop twist, check out the Pop Gallery at the China Pavilion!. Pop Gallery. The works featured at Pop Gallery are more original than Disney-themed. Canvases resembling book spines, movie covers,...
Name Works Brings Customized Art Once Again to the Germany Pavilion for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Looking for a piece of personalized art at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts? Check out Name Works, which has returned to the Germany Pavilion. The booth offers customized pieces, featuring unique art inside a name that makes for a personal piece. It’s a one-of-a-kind gift for any occasion. (Editor’s note: While Disney spells “Nameworks” as one word, the artists use “Name Works,” and we have followed their styling.)
Joe Ledbetter Debuts with Disney Vinyl Figures at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the artists making their EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debut in 2023 is Joe Ledbetter, who brings his uniquely-styled vinyl figures to the Canada Pavilion. January marks the release of Ledbetter’s color vinyl series, which shows Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy in a variety of poses. They’re colored in a style reminiscent of the Disney Channel shorts and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, though Minnie wears a blue polka-dotted dress instead of a red one.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Namor Ear Headband Flies Into Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has a new Mickey Mouse ear headband inspired by Namor, the villain (or anti-hero, depending on how you look at it) of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Here’s Namor’s poster for reference. Namor Ear Headband – $44.99. The front of the ears is gold,...
Disney100: The Eras Collections Launching January 27 on shopDisney
ShopDisney will soon be taking fans on a journey back in time with the launch of Disney100: The Eras Collections on Friday, January 27. The collection will feature artwork inspired by Disney’s early decades, leading up to the opening of Disneyland in the 1950’s. Ahead of the release, a set of journals from the collection were released at Walt Disney World earlier this month. Similar merchandise is coming to Tokyo Disney Resort as part of their Disney100 collection next month as well.
Docking Bay 7, Disneyland Paris 30th Food Director Jean-Marie Clement Moving to Tokyo Disney Resort
Jean-Marie Clement, Director of Food Product & Purchasing at Disneyland Paris, has left the French resort to move on to Tokyo Disney Resort, according to reports. After over 2 fantastic years at Disneyland Paris, I have just accepted a new position at Tokyo Disney Resort. Even if it is very...
