Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1
Columbus001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 20 (Fox, Kakko), 12:39. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Goodrow 9 (Miller, Kakko), 19:02 (pp). Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Kravtsov 3 (Chytil, Goodrow), 11:47. Third Period_4, Columbus, Peeke 4 (Nyquist, Roslovic), 1:21. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 13-13-7_33. Columbus 4-8-11_23. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 5;...
Nashville 2, Calgary 1
Nashville200—2 First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 12 (Duchene, McDonagh), 8:26. 2, Nashville, Parssinen 5 (Sissons, Jeannot), 14:24. Second Period_3, Calgary, Zadorov 7 (Mangiapane, Backlund), 18:07. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-9-21_39. Nashville 12-12-5_29. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 13-11-5 (29 shots-27 saves). Nashville, Saros...
Predators take on the Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup
Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -216, Blue Jackets +178; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup. Nashville has a 19-17-6 record overall...
Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3
Pittsburgh1111—4 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Zucker 11 (Rakell, Malkin), 4:16. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 14 (Terry, McTavish), 17:50 (pp). Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 15 (Zucker, Rakell), 8:46. Third Period_4, Anaheim, Klingberg 6 (Zegras, Terry), 11:16 (pp). 5, Anaheim, Zegras 14 (Strome), 15:40. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 10 (Rakell, Guentzel), 19:35. Overtime_7, Pittsburgh,...
Atlantic Division foes meet when Toronto hosts Florida
Florida Panthers (21-20-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-11-7, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -171, Panthers +144; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division play on Tuesday. Toronto has a 6-3-1...
St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1
St. Louis200—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Neighbours 3 (Rosen, Leivo), 5:30. 2, St. Louis, Acciari 10, 15:06. Penalties_Mikkola, STL (Slashing), 16:50. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Stutzle 19 (Tkachuk, Batherson), 13:52. Penalties_Kelly, OTT (Fighting), 1:47; Neighbours, STL (Fighting), 1:47; Pinto, OTT (Hooking), 7:44. Third Period_None. Penalties_Kastelic, OTT (High Sticking), 16:40. Shots...
Sharks bring losing streak into game against the Stars
Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars. San Jose has gone 4-12-7 at home and 13-23-9 overall. The Sharks...
Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14
Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 6:28. Dal_Prescott 1 run (kick failed), 6:13. Dal_Schultz 11 pass from Prescott (kick failed), :27. Dal_Gallup 2 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 10:04. TB_Jones 30 pass from Brady (pass failed), :00. Fourth Quarter. Dal_Lamb 18 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:13. TB_Brate 8...
Cleveland St. 72, Fort Wayne 60
CLEVELAND ST. (11-8) Johnson 3-5 4-4 10, Williams 6-7 0-0 12, Woodrich 3-10 0-0 8, Parker 6-10 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-13 10-11 24, Lowder 2-10 0-0 6, Hill 0-6 0-1 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-16 72. FORT WAYNE (12-7) Kpedi 5-8 3-5 13,...
NFL Playoff Glance
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
Monday's Scores
Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
IDAHO 74, MONTANA STATE 70
Percentages: FG .377, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Patterson 1-2, Battle 1-5, Brown 0-1, Gazelas 0-1, R.Ford 0-1, Fuller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Belo 3, Battle). Turnovers: 12 (Osobor 3, Battle 2, Belo 2, Brown, Fuller, Gazelas, Patterson, R.Ford). Steals: 7 (Brown 4,...
Monday's Sports In Brief
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free...
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
