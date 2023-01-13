ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1

Columbus001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 20 (Fox, Kakko), 12:39. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Goodrow 9 (Miller, Kakko), 19:02 (pp). Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Kravtsov 3 (Chytil, Goodrow), 11:47. Third Period_4, Columbus, Peeke 4 (Nyquist, Roslovic), 1:21. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 13-13-7_33. Columbus 4-8-11_23. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 5;...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Nashville 2, Calgary 1

Nashville200—2 First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 12 (Duchene, McDonagh), 8:26. 2, Nashville, Parssinen 5 (Sissons, Jeannot), 14:24. Second Period_3, Calgary, Zadorov 7 (Mangiapane, Backlund), 18:07. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-9-21_39. Nashville 12-12-5_29. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 13-11-5 (29 shots-27 saves). Nashville, Saros...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Predators take on the Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -216, Blue Jackets +178; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup. Nashville has a 19-17-6 record overall...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3

Pittsburgh1111—4 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Zucker 11 (Rakell, Malkin), 4:16. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 14 (Terry, McTavish), 17:50 (pp). Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 15 (Zucker, Rakell), 8:46. Third Period_4, Anaheim, Klingberg 6 (Zegras, Terry), 11:16 (pp). 5, Anaheim, Zegras 14 (Strome), 15:40. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 10 (Rakell, Guentzel), 19:35. Overtime_7, Pittsburgh,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Atlantic Division foes meet when Toronto hosts Florida

Florida Panthers (21-20-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-11-7, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -171, Panthers +144; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division play on Tuesday. Toronto has a 6-3-1...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1

St. Louis200—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Neighbours 3 (Rosen, Leivo), 5:30. 2, St. Louis, Acciari 10, 15:06. Penalties_Mikkola, STL (Slashing), 16:50. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Stutzle 19 (Tkachuk, Batherson), 13:52. Penalties_Kelly, OTT (Fighting), 1:47; Neighbours, STL (Fighting), 1:47; Pinto, OTT (Hooking), 7:44. Third Period_None. Penalties_Kastelic, OTT (High Sticking), 16:40. Shots...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Sharks bring losing streak into game against the Stars

Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars. San Jose has gone 4-12-7 at home and 13-23-9 overall. The Sharks...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14

Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 6:28. Dal_Prescott 1 run (kick failed), 6:13. Dal_Schultz 11 pass from Prescott (kick failed), :27. Dal_Gallup 2 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 10:04. TB_Jones 30 pass from Brady (pass failed), :00. Fourth Quarter. Dal_Lamb 18 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:13. TB_Brate 8...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland St. 72, Fort Wayne 60

CLEVELAND ST. (11-8) Johnson 3-5 4-4 10, Williams 6-7 0-0 12, Woodrich 3-10 0-0 8, Parker 6-10 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-13 10-11 24, Lowder 2-10 0-0 6, Hill 0-6 0-1 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-16 72. FORT WAYNE (12-7) Kpedi 5-8 3-5 13,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Porterville Recorder

NFL Playoff Glance

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
KANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Scores

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

IDAHO 74, MONTANA STATE 70

Percentages: FG .377, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Patterson 1-2, Battle 1-5, Brown 0-1, Gazelas 0-1, R.Ford 0-1, Fuller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Belo 3, Battle). Turnovers: 12 (Osobor 3, Battle 2, Belo 2, Brown, Fuller, Gazelas, Patterson, R.Ford). Steals: 7 (Brown 4,...
BOZEMAN, MT
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Sports In Brief

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Miami 82, Syracuse 78

SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
SYRACUSE, NY

