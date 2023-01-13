1. Josh Hephner Invitational (Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21) Four area teams are headed to the prestigious Josh Hephner Invitational at Austintown Fitch High School, including a red-hot Rootstown squad fresh off of Portage County Tournament and Bill Dies Memorial titles to start the new year. Cody Coontz has been on a particular roll for the Rovers, with 175-pound championships at both events. Bryce Edwards' return, including a Bill Dies title at 126, has only added to a stacked Rootstown lineup that is particularly loaded in its middleweights.

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 43 MINUTES AGO