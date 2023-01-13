Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1
St. Louis200—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Neighbours 3 (Rosen, Leivo), 5:30. 2, St. Louis, Acciari 10, 15:06. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Stutzle 19 (Tkachuk, Batherson), 13:52. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-9-13_33. St. Louis 8-4-8_20. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 2. Goalies_Ottawa, Talbot 10-12-1 (20 shots-18...
Porterville Recorder
Nashville 2, Calgary 1
Nashville200—2 First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 12 (Duchene, McDonagh), 8:26. 2, Nashville, Parssinen 5 (Sissons, Jeannot), 14:24. Penalties_Parssinen, NSH (Hooking), 12:14. Second Period_3, Calgary, Zadorov 7 (Mangiapane, Backlund), 18:07. Penalties_Coleman, CGY (Hooking), 12:55. Third Period_None. Penalties_Smith, NSH (Tripping), 2:07; Jeannot, NSH (Delay of Game), 2:25; Andersson, CGY (High Sticking), 2:42;...
Porterville Recorder
Atlantic Division foes meet when Toronto hosts Florida
Florida Panthers (21-20-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-11-7, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -171, Panthers +144; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division play on Tuesday. Toronto has a 6-3-1...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Washington0211—4 N.Y. Islanders2100—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Aho 4 (Dobson, Bailey), 4:24. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 4 (Clutterbuck, Romanov), 13:19. Penalties_Oshie, WSH (Interference), 14:53. Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Fasching 3 (Beauvillier, Pageau), 3:51. 4, Washington, Hathaway 7 (Ovechkin, Johansson), 10:01. 5, Washington, Wilson 1 (Orlov, Backstrom), 13:08. Penalties_Romanov,...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3
Pittsburgh1111—4 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Zucker 11 (Rakell, Malkin), 4:16. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 14 (Terry, McTavish), 17:50 (pp). Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (Roughing), 4:58; Friedman, PIT (Roughing), 17:04. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 15 (Zucker, Rakell), 8:46. Penalties_Silfverberg, ANA (Hooking), 12:51; Kulikov, ANA (Cross Checking), 13:11; Guentzel, PIT (Hooking), 14:14; Smith, PIT (Cross...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1
Columbus001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 20 (Fox, Kakko), 12:39. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Goodrow 9 (Miller, Kakko), 19:02 (pp). Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Kravtsov 3 (Chytil, Goodrow), 11:47. Third Period_4, Columbus, Peeke 4 (Nyquist, Roslovic), 1:21. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 13-13-7_33. Columbus 4-8-11_23. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 5;...
Porterville Recorder
Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.
Detroit Red Wings game vs. Arizona Coyotes: Time, TV channel, more info
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5) When: 9 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. ...
Porterville Recorder
Sharks bring losing streak into game against the Stars
Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars. San Jose has gone 4-12-7 at home and 13-23-9 overall. The Sharks...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14
Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 6:28. Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Prescott 15 pass to Gallup; Pollard 18 run. Dallas 6, Tampa Bay 0. Dal_Prescott 1 run (kick failed), 6:13. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 8:38. Key Plays: Kearse 0 interception return to Dallas 20; Elliott 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 5 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-3; Prescott 14 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-8; Prescott 34 pass to Ferguson. Dallas 12, Tampa Bay 0.
