wpde.com
Freeman Leads Coastal Women to a 69-44 Win Over South Alabama
CONWAY, S.C. – Sophomore guard Arin Freeman scored a game-high 17 points to lead three players in double figures, as Coastal Carolina led from start to finish in defeating South Alabama 69-44 in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. Coastal led by seven at...
wpde.com
Coastal Men Fall on the Road at Georgia State
ATLANTA – Coastal Carolina’s Antonio Daye scored a career-high 23 points, but the Chanticleers ran into a hot-shooting Georgia State squad in a 100-66 loss to the Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta at the GSU Convocation Center. Georgia State (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) came into the game...
wpde.com
Miracle League of Florence Co. hopes Oyster Roast event will build new field for players
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Organizers with the Miracle League of Florence County are getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year. The non-profit's annual Oyster Roast is just a few weeks away and the proceeds this year mean more than ever. The league allows children and adults...
wpde.com
First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
wpde.com
Pawleys Island lost pup reunites with West Virginia family
MINERAL WELLS, WV (WPDE) — After nearly 3 years, Roscoe has been reunited with his best friend and owner, Calvin. ABC 15 shared with you Roscoe's story. He and his owner were in the Myrtle Beach area roughly two years ago when they were separated. Recently, an effort on...
wpde.com
1 dead after early Monday morning crash on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Conway Monday around 3:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Highway 501 when the driver struck a 2017 GMC Sierra from...
wpde.com
Woman reported missing in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been reported missing in North Myrtle Beach after not being seen since Friday. April Denis Yarborough, 43, is missing from the Windy Hill section of the city on 33rd Avenue South, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. Police said she...
wpde.com
Collins Jollie Road home development to be discussed, voted on by Conway leaders
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tuesday will be the first time leaders on Conway City Council will vote for or against a new development agreement that could bring more than 1,300 homes to the city. The Collins Jollie Road development dates back nearly four years. In 2019, a master plan...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach PD fur-ever grateful for K9 Kelly; Pup retires from force
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — K9 Kelly has served the Myrtle Beach community for the past seven years on the Myrtle Beach PD K-9 Unit. Now, the law-enforcing pup is retiring. K9 Kelly was donated to the department by the Myrtle Beach Women's Club in 2014. NEW: VIDEO: January...
wpde.com
Florence church celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, holds roundtable discussion
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — More than 75 people gathered Monday at Kingdom Living Temple in Florence for a round table discussion in celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Several local and state leaders took part in the event, including Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Marion City Councilwoman...
wpde.com
Crews respond to deadly structure fire near Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has died after a residential structure fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Claridy Rd. in Conway for a residential structure fire at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The fire is under control as of 8:30 p.m. More details will be provided...
wpde.com
72-year-old identified after deadly structure fire near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The woman who died in a Conway structure fire Saturday has been identified. Sylvia Thompson, 72, died from smoke inhalation after the house fire on Claridy Road, according to Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:45 p.m....
wpde.com
Grand Strand Humane Society returns to open adoption hours every Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time since before COVID-19, the Grand Strand Humane Society will be holding open adoption hours every Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., people ready to take home a dog that day can visit the shelter. Prospective adopters will need to...
wpde.com
Police investigating after multiple armed robberies reported in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers in Myrtle Beach are investigating three armed robberies reported earlier Sunday. All three robberies were reported to the department between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The locations involved are two businesses on South Kings Highway and one business on 3rd Avenue South. No...
wpde.com
Help 4 Kids needs drivers to help deliver food to area schools
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County organization that feeds children is in urgent need of drivers. Help 4 Kids feeds thousands of children each weekend through the Backpack Buddies program. They are looking for volunteers to deliver bags of food to area schools. The deliveries are typically...
wpde.com
Lanes blocked as crews respond to vehicle on Hwy 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 31 Sunday morning as crews assist a vehicle in the media. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:35 a.m. to the area near Mile Marker 17 between Highway 501 and International Drive. No injuries have...
wpde.com
'We'll never let the dream die:' MLK Day breakfast honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Hundreds gathered in Myrtle Beach Monday for the annual Drum-Major Awards and Breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Community members were recognized and awarded for their leadership in our area. The event is part of Grand Strand Freedom Week hosted by The Carolina...
wpde.com
NMB Polar Plunge raises more than $1K for Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The chilly weekend along the Grand Strand made for the perfect weather for a polar plunge in North Myrtle Beach!. The Kind Keeper Animal Rescue hosted the annual event to raise money for the shelter. Participants braved the cold weather and ran into...
wpde.com
Bicyclist identified after being hit, killed in Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The identity of a bicyclist hit and killed in Market Common on Jan. 2 has been released. Gail Rapp was hit by a vehicle as she rode her bicycle near the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
wpde.com
Prayers for Prue continue: Horry Co. mom still in hospital 1 week after cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County mom, Alexis Prue, is still hospitalized in Jacksonville, Florida after suffering an unexpected cardiac arrest one week ago. Alexis Prue, and her husband, Andrew Prue, were in Jacksonville, Florida, for a Tennessee Titans game, sharing photos of the exciting outing just hours before being hospitalized.
