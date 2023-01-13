ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Freeman Leads Coastal Women to a 69-44 Win Over South Alabama

CONWAY, S.C. – Sophomore guard Arin Freeman scored a game-high 17 points to lead three players in double figures, as Coastal Carolina led from start to finish in defeating South Alabama 69-44 in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. Coastal led by seven at...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Coastal Men Fall on the Road at Georgia State

ATLANTA – Coastal Carolina’s Antonio Daye scored a career-high 23 points, but the Chanticleers ran into a hot-shooting Georgia State squad in a 100-66 loss to the Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta at the GSU Convocation Center. Georgia State (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) came into the game...
ATLANTA, GA
wpde.com

First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pawleys Island lost pup reunites with West Virginia family

MINERAL WELLS, WV (WPDE) — After nearly 3 years, Roscoe has been reunited with his best friend and owner, Calvin. ABC 15 shared with you Roscoe's story. He and his owner were in the Myrtle Beach area roughly two years ago when they were separated. Recently, an effort on...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after early Monday morning crash on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Conway Monday around 3:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Highway 501 when the driver struck a 2017 GMC Sierra from...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Woman reported missing in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been reported missing in North Myrtle Beach after not being seen since Friday. April Denis Yarborough, 43, is missing from the Windy Hill section of the city on 33rd Avenue South, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. Police said she...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to deadly structure fire near Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has died after a residential structure fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Claridy Rd. in Conway for a residential structure fire at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The fire is under control as of 8:30 p.m. More details will be provided...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

72-year-old identified after deadly structure fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The woman who died in a Conway structure fire Saturday has been identified. Sylvia Thompson, 72, died from smoke inhalation after the house fire on Claridy Road, according to Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:45 p.m....
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Help 4 Kids needs drivers to help deliver food to area schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County organization that feeds children is in urgent need of drivers. Help 4 Kids feeds thousands of children each weekend through the Backpack Buddies program. They are looking for volunteers to deliver bags of food to area schools. The deliveries are typically...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lanes blocked as crews respond to vehicle on Hwy 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 31 Sunday morning as crews assist a vehicle in the media. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:35 a.m. to the area near Mile Marker 17 between Highway 501 and International Drive. No injuries have...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Bicyclist identified after being hit, killed in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The identity of a bicyclist hit and killed in Market Common on Jan. 2 has been released. Gail Rapp was hit by a vehicle as she rode her bicycle near the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy