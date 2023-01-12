ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?

If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Living Art Tattoo In Duluth Announces New Woodland Location

Back in October of 2022, Living Art Tattoo Studio in Duluth announced it was closing their Canal Park location to scale back and be an appointment-only private tattoo shop. This was a major bummer for Twin Ports area tattoo lovers as they have a lot of loyal followers, and many weren't sure when a new location would open.
DULUTH, MN
NWS Duluth Issues Winter Weather Advisory As Roads Turn Slippery

For mid-January, the weather in the Northland on Monday was very strange. It's not often we have rain showers during this time of year, but that is what we experienced today. Of course, as the temperatures drop that rain changes to snow. The problem is that things get nasty during the in between phase when ice develops. That is what is occurring Monday night and as driving conditions deteriorated, the Nation Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.
DULUTH, MN
Don’t Miss The 2023 Duluth Father Daughter Ball

The annual Father Daughter Ball in Duluth is technically two separate events usually happening in January and February of each year. Having been to a few of them with my daughter who is now 11, I can tell you that attending either of the nights is a fun time all around.
DULUTH, MN
Two Superior Schools Score Poorly In Wisconsin Public Education Report

Just as they hand out report cards to the students attending them, Wisconsin schools receive an annual "grade" from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The latest batch of scoring was just released - offering insight into the 2021-2022 school year. Included on the list was the variety of elementary, middle, and high schools in Douglas County.
SUPERIOR, WI
Donald Blom, The Man Accused Of Killing Katie Poirier, Died In Jail

The year was 1999 when 19-year-old Katie Poirier from Barnum, Minnesota was abducted from DJ's Expressway Conoco on Interstate 35 in Moose Lake. Not only did it shake residents of the Northland to the core but the entire state of Minnesota. The case was even highlighted nationally on the show Forensic Files. The grainy video of Blom leading Poirier out of the gas station is a chilling reminder of this horrific crime.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
Duluth, MN
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

