Why 2023 Is The Year Of Checking This Off My Duluth Bucket List
It doesn't matter if you are a Duluth native or not. Chances are you know about Grandma's Marathon no matter where you are from, as it is one of the biggest races there is, with people coming from all over the world to take part and spectate. I moved to...
Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?
If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
Duluthian Harry Welty Unveils His Latest Winter Snow Sculpture – One With A Message
It would not truly be winter in Duluth without a new snow sculpture from Harry Welty who lives in a prime location for all to see his latest artwork. His home is on the corner of 21st Avenue East and 4th Street, so you need to look fast if you are driving up the hill, or turn down 4th street to get a better look.
Living Art Tattoo In Duluth Announces New Woodland Location
Back in October of 2022, Living Art Tattoo Studio in Duluth announced it was closing their Canal Park location to scale back and be an appointment-only private tattoo shop. This was a major bummer for Twin Ports area tattoo lovers as they have a lot of loyal followers, and many weren't sure when a new location would open.
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
NWS Duluth Issues Winter Weather Advisory As Roads Turn Slippery
For mid-January, the weather in the Northland on Monday was very strange. It's not often we have rain showers during this time of year, but that is what we experienced today. Of course, as the temperatures drop that rain changes to snow. The problem is that things get nasty during the in between phase when ice develops. That is what is occurring Monday night and as driving conditions deteriorated, the Nation Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.
Duluth Hosting Three Public Events In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. The federal holiday marks the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and is observed on the third Monday of January each year. There will be tributes and events throughout the country, including right here in the Northland. In Duluth,...
Don’t Miss The 2023 Duluth Father Daughter Ball
The annual Father Daughter Ball in Duluth is technically two separate events usually happening in January and February of each year. Having been to a few of them with my daughter who is now 11, I can tell you that attending either of the nights is a fun time all around.
Two Superior Schools Score Poorly In Wisconsin Public Education Report
Just as they hand out report cards to the students attending them, Wisconsin schools receive an annual "grade" from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The latest batch of scoring was just released - offering insight into the 2021-2022 school year. Included on the list was the variety of elementary, middle, and high schools in Douglas County.
Is It Just Me, Or Does This Duluth Radio Personality Sound Just Like The Lead FOX Football Analyst?
A couple of weeks ago watching a Minnesota Vikings game on TV, I had a thought about one of the lead broadcasters on the FOX team doing the game that day. The thought: "Boy, that guy's voice sounds an awful lot like someone else I know". The broadcaster in question...
Donald Blom, The Man Accused Of Killing Katie Poirier, Died In Jail
The year was 1999 when 19-year-old Katie Poirier from Barnum, Minnesota was abducted from DJ's Expressway Conoco on Interstate 35 in Moose Lake. Not only did it shake residents of the Northland to the core but the entire state of Minnesota. The case was even highlighted nationally on the show Forensic Files. The grainy video of Blom leading Poirier out of the gas station is a chilling reminder of this horrific crime.
