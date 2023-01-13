ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOP PLAYS: Tri County knocks off Parkview Christian for MUDECAS title

BEATRICE - Tri County has won their first MUDECAS A-Division title since 1983. The Trojans knocked off Parkview Christian by a score 59-54. Carter Siems scored a team high of 18 for the Trojans who also knocked down seven threes in the process. Check out the highlights in the video...
Martial Arts in Omaha

Originally Posted On: https://omahabluewaves.net/martial-arts-in-omaha/. QUICK NOTES… There are plethora of martial arts schools in and around the Omaha metropolitan area. They range from spectacular to ‘not spectacular’, the best way to find a place that is right for you is to ask questions and create a plan. Outline what you are hoping to achieve from the training for you and/or your child before beginning your search. Fortunately, we live in an information age and it is relatively easy to find information on the arts, instructors, and schools that interest you.
MUDECAS: Pawnee City wins boys B-Division title

BEATRICE - The Pawnee City Indians are 2023 MUDECAS Champions. The Indians knocked off BDS by a score of 54-50 on Saturday night at the Beatrice city auditorium. Pawnee City led by as much as 18, but a late run by BDS cut the game to four. Pawnee City's Jett Farwell led all scorers with 19 points and hit the free throws to score the win.
NU Notes: Huskers Finish With Nine Titles at Graduate Classic

The Nebraska track and field team combined for four individual titles and relay victories on the second day of the Graduate Classic at the Devaney Center Indoor Track on Saturday. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event victories. Mayson Conner won the men's high jump with the best...
Patricia "Rose" Dery (dairy) age 88 of Sidney, IA formerly Wichita, KS

PATRICIA "ROSE" DUVALL-DERY, age 88 of Sidney, IA formerly of Andover, KS, died Friday, January 13, 2023 unexpectedly at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg IA. Rose was born August 25, 1934 in Carthage, MO to Loren Cook and Fern (Smith) Cook. She was married to Clifford L. Duvall on April 1, 1954 in Wichita, KS, he preceded her in death. She re-married John Dery on April 7, 1999 in Miami, OK, he also preceded her in death.
Fairbury superintendent to resign at end of school year

FAIRBURY, NE — Fairbury Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Grizzle is moving on. "I felt like we're in a good spot here and the all the timing and the circumstances just kind of aligned." Grizzle let the staff know of his impending resignation during a meeting Monday — a professional...
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
Jack Allen

Jack Allen, age 72 of Auburn, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Carissa and Kurt Curtis of Nebraska City; grandsons Justyn and wife Kiana Curtis of Clarksville, TN, Brandon Curtis and girlfriend Jadeyn of Nebraska City; great-grandson Gavyn Dean Curtis; sisters and brothers-in-law Janice Moore of Kearney, MO, Sharon and Bill Hessler of Auburn, Diana and Ron Perry of Nemaha; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Skunberg scores 25, North Dakota State defeats Omaha 78-65

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boden Skunberg had 25 points in North Dakota State's 78-65 victory over Omaha on Saturday. Skunberg also added seven rebounds for the Bison (8-11, 5-2 Summit League). Andrew Morgan added 15 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and had five rebounds. Damari Wheeler-Thomas recorded 13 points.
North Omaha Church hopeful for community donations to replace broken furnaces

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church has been known as a helping hand. However, they’ve been having problems with their furnaces. “So, we have six furnaces in this building and the parts are no longer being made,” Reverend Portia Cavitt said. Cavitt is...
Cass County included in latest snow advisory

OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
Robert O. "Butch" Williams

Robert O. “Butch” Williams, 80 years of age, of Wymore passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born on August 11, 1942 in Wymore to Isaac and Audrey (Holmes) Williams. Butch grew up in Wymore and lived his entire life there. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Butch married Charlotte Nickeson on November 7, 1963 in Marysville, Kansas and to this union, two sons were born, Jeffery and Travis “Kip”. He worked at Behrens Construction and then as a supervisor for Hall Brothers Road Construction. Butch was a member of the VFW and a 43 year member of the American Legion in Wymore and then Beatrice and a past member of Wymore Fire and Rescue and the County Stock Car Racing Association. He enjoyed showing his 1955 Ford Fairlane at car shows, dancing, music, coaching the Wymore Swim Team, racing go carts, attending races, jet skiing with his dog and especially Elvis and the Tribute to Elvis, Bill Chrastil.
Omaha shooting injures one

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was reportedly injured in a shooting Saturday night in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital on Saturday around 9:15 p.m. for a reported walk-in shooting victim. Officers said they talked to the 23-year-old male victim. The victim reported...
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
CCC-O reports missing inmate

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate has gone missing from an Omaha facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. NDCS officials said late Sunday that they had been notified of an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). The facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins had tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening. The electronic monitor was removed near the center, NDCS officials said.
Man arrested on multiple charges for shooting that injured one

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha announced the arrest of a 29-year-old in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday. Monday morning, the Omaha Police Department said that they arrested 29-year-old Chuol Pan. Pan was arrested for felony assault, attempted felony assault, two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling,...
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
