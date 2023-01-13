Ask anyone in Atlanta, there is no place Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is felt more than his birth neighborhood, the Sweet Auburn Historic District. The neighborhood’s major thoroughfare, Auburn Avenue, was once named the “richest Negro street in the world” by Fortune magazine in 1956 for its legacy of Black businesses and congregations. It was also home to the Atlanta Daily World, the city’s first Black newspaper, and various social organizations.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO