Albany Herald
Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address
ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Talk Pride, Legacy, and Racial Tension on MLK Day
Each year — the third Monday in the month of January — marks the federal holiday recognizing the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent campaign to end racial segregation in the United States during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. One of the most...
atlantafi.com
The Mysterious Murder Of Alberta Williams King, Mother Of MLK Jr.
The family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most recognizable in America, largely due to the civil rights movement and the work they have done in furtherance of it. What is not as widely known is the life and death of Alberta Williams King, the...
Thousands march, attend church service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
ATLANTA — From inspirational songs to youth performances to thought-provoking speeches, dozens gathered inside Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday that celebrated what would have been his 94th birthday. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the service where he said...
Metro Atlanta celebrates MLK Day through service
MARIETTA, Ga. — The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan 40 years ago. The United States began to mark it as an official federal holiday in 1986. The King family has notably referred to the holiday as a "day on, not a day off." Hundreds of volunteers took that mantra to heart Monday in Marietta.
atlantafi.com
Watch: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Sermon (VIDEO)
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a way with words. What we said, particularly about topics such as equality and freedom, continues to resonate today. For Martin Luther King Day, it’s always good to reflect about the man behind the movement and message in an authentic way. Here...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 celebrations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The metro Atlanta community is getting ready to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. Besides church services such as the service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, many organizations have come together to put on parades, showcases and more around metro Atlanta.
Georgia Archives to present African American genealogy event
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
Martin Luther King Jr.'s neighbor says movement helped her father become one of Atlanta's first Black police officers
ATLANTA — Elmira Jones Williams knew Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Williams, a current patient at Atlanta's JenCare Senior Medical Center, grew up right around the corner from the minister and Civil Rights leader when Dr. King lived on Old Johnson Avenue. "You know, I saw him a lot,...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple married on MLK Jr.'s birthday celebrates 40 years together
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Clayton County couple got married 40 years ago on Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. More than four decades, two daughters and a grandson later, Dr. Geffry Tate and his wife Rose, are celebrating in a special way. The King Center has provided seating for the Tate's at Monday's Beloved Community Commemorative Service at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.
capitalbnews.org
The Founder of Atlanta’s Oldest Black History Museum Talks Auburn Avenue’s Future
Ask anyone in Atlanta, there is no place Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is felt more than his birth neighborhood, the Sweet Auburn Historic District. The neighborhood’s major thoroughfare, Auburn Avenue, was once named the “richest Negro street in the world” by Fortune magazine in 1956 for its legacy of Black businesses and congregations. It was also home to the Atlanta Daily World, the city’s first Black newspaper, and various social organizations.
Dr. Bernice King on how to keep Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream alive | 11Alive Uninterrupted
Dr. Bernice King believes it's important to incorporate her father's teachings into society year-round, far beyond MLK Day and Black History Month. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Darrell Pryor. Published: 5:20 PM EST January 13, 2023. Updated: 5:20 PM EST January 13, 2023. ATLANTA. 11Alive Uninterrupted brings you in-depth...
Here are some MLK Jr. Day events in Atlanta | List
ATLANTA — Atlanta, the city at the heart of the Civil Rights Movement, is proud to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with lectures, concerts, exhibits and many volunteering opportunities. Here are some of the ways residents can spend their Monday. Hands-On Atlanta. There are many events planned with...
WIS-TV
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
Spike Lee Launches Fellowship for Students From Morehouse, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University
Spike Lee is paying it forward at his alma mater in a major way with the launch of an official fellowship program that will aid HBCU students. On Thursday, the Academy Award-winning director, who graduated from Morehouse in 1979, and his agency, Gersh, announced the Spike Fellows Program that will support students from Morehouse, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.
Decatur woman celebrates 100th birthday!
DECATUR, Ga. — It's a milestone we all want to hit! January was a special month to most, it was the start of a new year. For Idell Turner, the month was even more special to her as she turned 100 years old. Turner was born on January 10,...
WALB 10
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Brandon D. Sartin Inducted to Emerging 100 of Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA—Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100 Atlanta) has inducted Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Brandon D. Sartin as one of 27 new members. The induction ceremony was held in December of 2022. Sartin is an attorney in the firm’s Atlanta office where his practice focuses on commercial litigation, including...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: HBCU Battle of The Bands Tour in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition includes six marching bands from various historically black colleges and universities including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Southern University and Talladega College. HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands attracts sought-after...
Help needed in Griffin and LaGrange, resources offered for residents
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Residents in Griffin and LaGrange are still recovering after a bought with tornadoes and severe weather, which caused extensive damage to businesses and homes. Here are some ways you can help those affected by last week’s severe weather:. Volunteers needed. The City of Griffin is...
