Atlanta, GA

Albany Herald

Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address

ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Talk Pride, Legacy, and Racial Tension on MLK Day

Each year — the third Monday in the month of January — marks the federal holiday recognizing the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent campaign to end racial segregation in the United States during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. One of the most...
11Alive

Metro Atlanta celebrates MLK Day through service

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan 40 years ago. The United States began to mark it as an official federal holiday in 1986. The King family has notably referred to the holiday as a "day on, not a day off." Hundreds of volunteers took that mantra to heart Monday in Marietta.
atlantafi.com

Watch: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Sermon (VIDEO)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a way with words. What we said, particularly about topics such as equality and freedom, continues to resonate today. For Martin Luther King Day, it’s always good to reflect about the man behind the movement and message in an authentic way. Here...
fox5atlanta.com

Couple married on MLK Jr.'s birthday celebrates 40 years together

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Clayton County couple got married 40 years ago on Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. More than four decades, two daughters and a grandson later, Dr. Geffry Tate and his wife Rose, are celebrating in a special way. The King Center has provided seating for the Tate's at Monday's Beloved Community Commemorative Service at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.
capitalbnews.org

The Founder of Atlanta’s Oldest Black History Museum Talks Auburn Avenue’s Future

Ask anyone in Atlanta, there is no place Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is felt more than his birth neighborhood, the Sweet Auburn Historic District. The neighborhood’s major thoroughfare, Auburn Avenue, was once named the “richest Negro street in the world” by Fortune magazine in 1956 for its legacy of Black businesses and congregations. It was also home to the Atlanta Daily World, the city’s first Black newspaper, and various social organizations.
11Alive

Here are some MLK Jr. Day events in Atlanta | List

ATLANTA — Atlanta, the city at the heart of the Civil Rights Movement, is proud to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with lectures, concerts, exhibits and many volunteering opportunities. Here are some of the ways residents can spend their Monday. Hands-On Atlanta. There are many events planned with...
Black Enterprise

Spike Lee Launches Fellowship for Students From Morehouse, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University

Spike Lee is paying it forward at his alma mater in a major way with the launch of an official fellowship program that will aid HBCU students. On Thursday, the Academy Award-winning director, who graduated from Morehouse in 1979, and his agency, Gersh, announced the Spike Fellows Program that will support students from Morehouse, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.
11Alive

Decatur woman celebrates 100th birthday!

DECATUR, Ga. — It's a milestone we all want to hit! January was a special month to most, it was the start of a new year. For Idell Turner, the month was even more special to her as she turned 100 years old. Turner was born on January 10,...
WALB 10

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Brandon D. Sartin Inducted to Emerging 100 of Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA—Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100 Atlanta) has inducted Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Brandon D. Sartin as one of 27 new members. The induction ceremony was held in December of 2022. Sartin is an attorney in the firm’s Atlanta office where his practice focuses on commercial litigation, including...
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: HBCU Battle of The Bands Tour in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition includes six marching bands from various historically black colleges and universities including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Southern University and Talladega College. HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands attracts sought-after...
