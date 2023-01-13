Jeff Bridges says he resists just about every acting offer he gets. “I’m reticent to engage,” he says, “because I know once you engage, it costs something.” It costs him time away from his wife, Sue, and his Cavapoo dog, Monty, as well as from his three daughters, Isabelle, 40, Jessica, 38, and Haley, 36, and his three grandkids—and time away from other things. “I don’t even know what they are, but I can’t do ‘em!” he says with a laugh.

