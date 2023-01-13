Read full article on original website
Related
Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Speaks Out About Lisa Marie’s Death
Linda Thompson, a former girlfriend of Elvis Presley, is speaking out about the death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday. Thompson dated Elvis between 1972-76. She talked with PEOPLE after news spread about Lisa Marie. Thompson told the outlet that she is “absolutely devastated and shocked.”. “I was so...
Clayton News Daily
'I Feel Like a Kid Again!' Jeff Bridges on Beating Cancer and Getting Advice From...Flies
Jeff Bridges says he resists just about every acting offer he gets. “I’m reticent to engage,” he says, “because I know once you engage, it costs something.” It costs him time away from his wife, Sue, and his Cavapoo dog, Monty, as well as from his three daughters, Isabelle, 40, Jessica, 38, and Haley, 36, and his three grandkids—and time away from other things. “I don’t even know what they are, but I can’t do ‘em!” he says with a laugh.
Comments / 0