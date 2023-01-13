Read full article on original website
6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
Lake Isabella man died from shotgun wound: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella man found injured in Mid-October died from a shotgun wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials. Daniel Robert Gregory, 40, was shot Oct. 13 on Fulop Street and died the next day, according to a coroner’s release. Sheriff’s officials have said two people were involved in the […]
Correctional officer prompts standoff at Wasco State Prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A correctional officer at Wasco State Prison barricaded himself in a section of the prison with a firearm from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder just after 9 p.m. barricaded himself in a building on the north side of […]
Family of 6 Dead, Including New Baby, in Suspected Tulare County Gang Shooting
Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month old baby, were killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen on Monday, authorities said, describing the attack as targeted and calling it a “horrific massacre.”. Six victims were shot dead at the 6800 Block of Harvest Road, Tulare...
Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft
The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
Skateboarder, 13, killed in Highway 33 crash
Update: The Kern County coroner’s office identified the 13-year-old boy as Dylan Jon Dominguez of Fellows. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who rode a skateboard on Highway 33 was struck and killed by a pickup Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. The teen, of Fellows, was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
More details released in fatal Arvin rollover crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and three others were injured after being ejected in a rollover crash Saturday night in Arvin, according to California Highway Patrol. None of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts, officers said. The crash happened at about 8:46 p.m. when driver Romieo Narvaez, 22, of Arvin lost control of […]
Correctional officer barricades self in Wasco State Prison
A situation occurred where a correctional officer barricaded himself at the Wasco State Prison just after 9 p.m. on Fri, Jan 13.
Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery
On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
Officer-involved shooting in Rosamond determined to be within department policy
Following a review from the Critical Incident Review Board, a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies was determined to be within department policy on Wed, Jan 11.
Sheriff identifies teen who died after being struck by truck while on skateboard
A teenager died after being hit by a truck in the Buttonwillow area on Sun, Jan 15. According to CHP, the boy was riding his skateboard when he was hit by a Ford F-150 truck.
Man convicted of 2006 murder to return for possible resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder in a 2006 shooting in south Bakersfield will return to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s eligible for resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Johnte Devon Allen, 34, was previously denied a hearing by a Superior Court judge who found Allen, […]
KCSO identifies passenger killed in deadly rollover crash near Arvin
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a passenger who was killed in an accident on Herring Road.
2 arrested on suspicion of DUI, 9 vehicles impounded in Friday night checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and nine vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday in southwest Bakersfield, police said. Bakersfield police officers set up the checkpoint Friday in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday. According to a release from the […]
Woman who brandished gun during chase gets 6 years
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison in connection with using a gun to avoid arrest during a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest last month to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, court records show. On Nov. […]
2 arrested in domestic violence incident in Bakersfield trailer park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after being called to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park on Union Avenue. According to the KCSO, when deputies arrived they approached a man who ran and barricaded himself inside the residence. The deputies then issued […]
Two arrested for driving under the influence
Of those, two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, 15 were cited for either driving without a license or a suspended one.
New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
At least 1 dead in vehicle rollover near Arvin: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a rollover crash near Wheeler Ridge and Herring roads Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, two people were out of a vehicle and they were searching for one other person. The coroner will release the […]
Victims in Darling Point Drive shooting identified
The names of the two victims in a double homicide in South Bakersfield have been released. The men were Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield and Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento.
