Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Lake Isabella man died from shotgun wound: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella man found injured in Mid-October died from a shotgun wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials. Daniel Robert Gregory, 40, was shot Oct. 13 on Fulop Street and died the next day, according to a coroner’s release. Sheriff’s officials have said two people were involved in the […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Correctional officer prompts standoff at Wasco State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A correctional officer at Wasco State Prison barricaded himself in a section of the prison with a firearm from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder just after 9 p.m. barricaded himself in a building on the north side of […]
WASCO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft

The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
HANFORD, CA
KGET

Skateboarder, 13, killed in Highway 33 crash

Update: The Kern County coroner’s office identified the 13-year-old boy as Dylan Jon Dominguez of Fellows. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who rode a skateboard on Highway 33 was struck and killed by a pickup Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. The teen, of Fellows, was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
FELLOWS, CA
KGET

More details released in fatal Arvin rollover crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and three others were injured after being ejected in a rollover crash Saturday night in Arvin, according to California Highway Patrol. None of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts, officers said. The crash happened at about 8:46 p.m. when driver Romieo Narvaez, 22, of Arvin lost control of […]
ARVIN, CA
thesungazette.com

Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery

On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
DINUBA, CA
KGET

Man convicted of 2006 murder to return for possible resentencing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder in a 2006 shooting in south Bakersfield will return to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s eligible for resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Johnte Devon Allen, 34, was previously denied a hearing by a Superior Court judge who found Allen, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman who brandished gun during chase gets 6 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison in connection with using a gun to avoid arrest during a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest last month to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, court records show. On Nov. […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 arrested in domestic violence incident in Bakersfield trailer park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after being called to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park on Union Avenue. According to the KCSO, when deputies arrived they approached a man who ran and barricaded himself inside the residence. The deputies then issued […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

At least 1 dead in vehicle rollover near Arvin: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a rollover crash near Wheeler Ridge and Herring roads Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, two people were out of a vehicle and they were searching for one other person. The coroner will release the […]
ARVIN, CA

