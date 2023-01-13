Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Our View: The streets of Bakersfield are now a bit more risky
The Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that makes it legal to jaywalk in California.
MLK marched with supporters in Bakersfield, encouraged Cesar Chavez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The marchers met at Lowell Park and with the champion of voting rights and desegregation leading the way and urging them to turn the other cheek to the intimidation and threats they were sure to receive, they walked west. They walked toward Bakersfield High School’s Harvey Auditorium, where the Rev. Dr. […]
Man convicted of 2006 murder to return for possible resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder in a 2006 shooting in south Bakersfield will return to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s eligible for resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Johnte Devon Allen, 34, was previously denied a hearing by a Superior Court judge who found Allen, […]
Taft Midway Driller
Around Kern County, Episode 51
On this week's Around Kern County, we're highlighting a historic salary increase for the Kern County Sheriff's Office Detentions Deputies and sharing where you can apply! We're also kicking off the "Grounded In Health" campaign led by Public Health and Kern BHRS, and sharing how you can give back to the community this month.
Correctional officer barricades self in Wasco State Prison
A situation occurred where a correctional officer barricaded himself at the Wasco State Prison just after 9 p.m. on Fri, Jan 13.
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
Stray dogs shelter in neighborhood storm drains, neighbors are concerned
Stray dogs are sheltering in the unsecured Silver Creek neighborhood storm drains. Neighbors say the open drains need to be fenced before a child crawls in there and gets hurt.
goldrushcam.com
Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons
January 13, 2023 - DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Louis J. Bachicha as a homicide after he was attacked by three other incarcerated persons on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. At approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded when incarcerated persons Victor M. Madero,...
KMPH.com
6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison
A Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate was killed by three other inmates on Thurs, Jan 12. Louis J. Bachicha, 34, was attacked in a dayroom at the Delano prison around 6:29 p.m.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield celebrates its 125th after 150 years
City officials on Wednesday made a point for a brief celebration of Bakersfield's 125th birthday. To commemorate the anniversary, the city’s media team released a two-minute clip touting its accomplishments and forecasting its future goals in safety and innovation.
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
Skateboarder, 13, killed in Highway 33 crash
Update: The Kern County coroner’s office identified the 13-year-old boy as Dylan Jon Dominguez of Fellows. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who rode a skateboard on Highway 33 was struck and killed by a pickup Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. The teen, of Fellows, was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
Eastbound Westside Parkway lanes to close for construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Nighttime closures have been scheduled for most lanes of Eastbound Westside Parkway for this Monday through Wednesday this week. All lanes of eastbound Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday to Wednesday. The closure is to allow for the […]
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
2 arrests for making ghost guns in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms, materials, and equipment for the manufacture of ‘ghost guns’ during a search warrant, Porterville police officials say. According to the authorities, on Thursday, at around 1:40 p.m., the Porterville Department of Special Investigations Unit assisted the Tulare County TARGET task force […]
thesungazette.com
Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery
On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
Coroner identifies 2 victims in Darling Point Drive shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a shooting last week at a southwest Bakersfield home. The coroner identified the victims as Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento; and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield. According to a coroner’s report, Halliman Jr. and Ramirez Jr. […]
2 arrested on suspicion of DUI, 9 vehicles impounded in Friday night checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and nine vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday in southwest Bakersfield, police said. Bakersfield police officers set up the checkpoint Friday in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday. According to a release from the […]
