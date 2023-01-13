Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Longview student earns Texas All-State Choir placement for 2nd year running
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview High School junior has earned a place in the Texas All-State Choir for the second year in a row, after competing against 70,000 other candidates. Lailah Johnson has been accepted for the Texas All-State Treble Choir, 5th Chair, as one of only 1,180 students...
WebXtra: Longview Broughton Recreation Center holds ribbon cutting for new facility
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum and Longview Spokesman Richard Yeakley give us a look at the 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade. Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans. Updated: 20 hours ago. They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter...
Texas African American Museum holds pre-MLK Day celebration
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum held a pre-holiday celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing how he changed the lives of Americans all over the country. Community leaders, the choir from Promise Academy, and family gathered to speak about Dr. King’s actions in the...
Hundreds in Tyler honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march, ceremony
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds gathered at the square in downtown Tyler Monday morning to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tyler city and religious leaders, along with high school marching bands and community members marched south on Broadway after gathering on the downtown square. The event was organized by Tyler Together Race Relations. The organization’s president, Bishop Nickalous McGrew, said the gathering was symbolic of what was done in the sixties.
SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Updated:...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving through East Texas on Wednesday
Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley talks to KLTV 7 News about how the newly purchased washer-extractor equipment will prevent firefighters' exposure to harmful substances that could increase their risk of getting cancer. Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26,...
Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday, the 7th annual Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast was held at Jarvis Christian University to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Martin Luther King, Jr., being an alpha is one of the reasons that I joined the organization because...
East Texas lawmakers on board with using surplus to help fund rural sheriff’s departments
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Among the ways Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to use the state’s record $33 billion surplus this session is funding for law enforcement. Patrick specifically wants to use some of the surplus to allocate money to rural sheriff’s departments. Ahead of the session, Patrick...
Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Tyler State Park that affects all camping and day-use areas, except Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4). The notice is due to a drop in water pressure. TCEQ has required Tyler State Park to notify all customers...
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died in in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Saturday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:30 a.m., Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain about four miles east of Marshall on Interstate 20. The report states that Stec failed to drive in a single lane and entered the center median where his vehicle slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
Jucys Taco offers public thanks to employees in aftermath of shooting incident
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The management of Jucys Taco has given a public offering of thanks to its employees in the aftermath of a shooting incident at the restaurant in Marshall. Marshall police are currently investigating the incident in which left two individuals injured. “In the face of uncertainty, these...
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
Boil water notice issued for Minden-Branchfield
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for some Minden-Branchfield Water Supply customers due to a main break. Residents north of FM 1798 should boil water before use. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making...
