Tyler, TX

KLTV

Texas African American Museum holds pre-MLK Day celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum held a pre-holiday celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing how he changed the lives of Americans all over the country. Community leaders, the choir from Promise Academy, and family gathered to speak about Dr. King’s actions in the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Hundreds in Tyler honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march, ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds gathered at the square in downtown Tyler Monday morning to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tyler city and religious leaders, along with high school marching bands and community members marched south on Broadway after gathering on the downtown square. The event was organized by Tyler Together Race Relations. The organization’s president, Bishop Nickalous McGrew, said the gathering was symbolic of what was done in the sixties.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service

Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Updated:...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday, the 7th annual Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast was held at Jarvis Christian University to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Martin Luther King, Jr., being an alpha is one of the reasons that I joined the organization because...
HAWKINS, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Tyler State Park that affects all camping and day-use areas, except Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4). The notice is due to a drop in water pressure. TCEQ has required Tyler State Park to notify all customers...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died in in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Saturday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:30 a.m., Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain about four miles east of Marshall on Interstate 20. The report states that Stec failed to drive in a single lane and entered the center median where his vehicle slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Minden-Branchfield

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for some Minden-Branchfield Water Supply customers due to a main break. Residents north of FM 1798 should boil water before use. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making...
MINDEN, TX

