Surprise starts hazardous waste pick up registration next week

Surprise residents will be able to schedule appointments to have hazardous waste picked up directly from their homes during the city’s winter household hazardous waste collection event.

Call today Jan. 18-26 to schedule a pickup.

Scheduled pickups will occur:

• Jan. 30-Feb. 3: Residents south of Bell Road

• Feb. 6-10: Residents north of Bell Road

Here’s how residents can participate:

• Residents can request an appointment through the My Surprise app or by calling Customer Service at 623-222-1920 beginning 8 a.m. today through 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

• When calling, customer service representatives will schedule the best available appointment; representatives will inquire about what items are to be collected, discuss volume limitations and direct how items are to be packed.

• Acceptable items will need to be placed outside on the driveway and up against the garage, by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection date. Do not place hazardous waste on sidewalks or curbside.

• Properly packaged, sealed and labeled items will be picked up between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the scheduled collection date.

Keep in mind; this is not a bulk trash appointment. Residents can schedule bulk trash and appliance pickup services any time throughout the year.

See a full list of acceptable bulk trash items online at surpriseaz.gov/bulktrash.

Acceptable household hazardous waste items:

• Antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, diesel and fuel additives (5 gallon limit per household)

• Brake-transmission-power steering fluid, degreasers (5 gallon limit per household)

• Car and household batteries

• Pool chemicals, fire extinguishers and gas cylinders

• Compact fluorescent light bulbs

• Stain, varnish, turpentine, cleaners, adhesives

• Oil-based paint, paint thinners, solvents, cleaners, adhesives (10 gallon limit per household)

• Pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers and other lawn chemicals

• TVs, electronics, cell phones, computers, stereos

Be aware that there are volume limitations for liquid items such as oil-based paints and automotive fluids.

The following items will not be accepted:

• Regular refuse and bulk trash

• Medical waste

• Commercial waste

• Ammunition or explosives

• RV refrigerators that contain ammonia

• Radioactive material

• Tires

View the HHW checklist to learn details about the HHW collection event, including packing instructions. For information, visit this page.