Quick hits: Illini's depth shines in 78-60 road win at Minnesota
Illinois basketball’s depth was tested on Monday. And against the Big Ten’s last-place team, Illinois was able to overcome early foul trouble to three of its best players. Matthew Mayer led Illinois with 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 three) and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to go along with two blocks to lead the Illini to a hard-fought road win at Minnesota on Monday.
Illinois vs. Minnesota prediction and odds for Monday, January 16 (Value on total)
Big Ten hoops takes center stage on Monday’s college hoops slate. Illinois has turned its season around quickly with three straight Big Ten wins and now face a frisky Minnesota team that is fresh off an impressive upset win against Ohio State. Can the Gophers methodical tempo slow down this Illini offense that looks rejuvenated despite losing five star recruit Skyy Clark, who left the program recently (which sparked their recent hot streak)?
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
This year's Michigan State-Purdue game at Breslin Center finished like the last year's, with a standout player making the game-winning shot in the final seconds. Last February, it was Tyson Walker nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer over Purdue big man Trevion Williams. Monday afternoon in East Lansing, it was Purdue center Zach Edey returning the favor, flipping in the winning bucket with 2 seconds to play, giving the Boilermakers a 64-63 victory.
The Wolverine247 Podcast: What Jim Harbaugh, key players returning means for Michigan in 2023
The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. In this episode, Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz break down the news that Jim Harbaugh has agreed to return to coach Michigan in...
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 569 | Illini run over Gophers for road kill
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper, Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner react to Illinois basketball's 78-60 win at Minnesota, including a big game from Matthew Mayer and good performances from depth, including Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris and Brandon Lieb. Follow the Illini Inquirer Podcast on:. Apple: https://apple.co/3oMt0NP. Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Xan2L8. Other: https://bit.ly/36gn7Ct. Go...
Illinois at Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction
Minnesota welcomes Illinois to Williams Arena today for a 5pm Big Ten tip off. Illinois hit a rough patch but seems to have found their footing with a three game win streak while the Minnesota Gophers are coming off of a win at Ohio State, their first Big Ten win of the season. Here is our Preview and Prediction for today's game!
Tom Izzo provides brutal Malik Hall injury update
Overall, the 2022-23 campaign has gone relatively swimmingly for head coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team. At 12-5, the team owns the third-best record in the Big Ten Conference, behind only nationally ranked squads in Rutgers and Purdue, and is fresh off a seven-game win streak.
Notebook: Goode in a 'progression back to practice'; Harris good to go
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode is inching toward a return. Goode has yet to play this season after suffering a foot injury in the pre-season secret scrimmage against Kansas. The injury required surgery. Goode has been out of his walking boot for a few weeks and had a follow-up appointment earlier this week, during which he received positive feedback.
BREAKING: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirms he will coach Wolverines in 2023, despite NFL interest
After interviewing with the Denver Broncos and seeing his name floated out for consideration for other NFL head-coaching jobs, Jim Harbaugh is once more staying with Michigan, and will coach the Wolverines for a ninth season. University of Michigan president Santa Ono tweeted the news out Monday afternoon. "I just...
Four-Star QB Davi Belfort names Michigan State in his top 3
Class of 2024 Miami, (FL) four-star quarterback Davi Belfort is down to three teams, with a timeframe for a decision approaching quickly. ”Michigan State, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech are my top three teams.” When asked about when he might make his decision public, Belfort replied “February or early March.”
Tri-City Herald
Three Takeaways: Michigan State uncharacteristic in loss at Illinois
Michigan State fell to Illinois, 75-66, on the road Friday night for their second loss in conference play and first defeat since the start of 2023. The Spartans led by as many as nine points in the second half, but the Fighting Illini broke away with a 36-14 run in the final 13 minutes. Michigan State drops to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, dropping them into a second-place tie with Rutgers in the conference standings.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Michigan QB Davis Warren's remarkable career continues as he earns a scholarship
The Michigan football program this week extended a scholarship offer to Davis Warren, the U-M quarterback whose remarkable journey has now taken another step forward. Warren, whose high school playing career was disrupted by cancer and the pandemic, has impressed in every playing opportunity with the Wolverines. He threw for 175 yards during the 2022 Spring Game — more than the rest of Michigan’s quarterbacks combined — and looked closer to a future Power Five starter than someone who hadn’t received any Power Five offers.
statechampsnetwork.com
STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.
Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
WILX-TV
Where is the snow?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The start of 2023 has been very dry for Mid-Michigan. Through the first 12 days of January, Lansing has only seen .2 inches. For comparison, the first 12 days of January 2022 had more than six inches and 2021 had five. In 2014, Lansing had more than 15 inches of snow in its first 12 days.
Michigan history: Sen. Warren Hooper shot, killed 78 year ago
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Sen. Warren Hooper was traveling from Lansing to his home in Albion on Jan. 11, 1945, when he was shot and killed.Investigators suspected that members of Detroit's Purple Gang were involved. Despite the investigation, the Republican senator's case remains unsolved to this day. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Hooper was killed days before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury regarding a bribe in horse racing. At the time, former state treasurer and Republican Frank McKay was named in three federal grand jury probes, and Hooper's testimony would have implicated McKay.A...
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
WILX-TV
No major injuries reported in house fire on Lansing’s north side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a house fire Monday afternoon. It happened at a house on Robertson Avenue, between Muskegon and Greenwood avenues. Authorities said one person saw minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A dog was sent to Michigan State University’s animal clinic to be treated.
Lansing nonprofit lands $2 million federal grant
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Labor will divide its Growth Opportunities grant totaling $33 million among 13 organizations across the nation, including Lansing. It’s all to provide opportunities and resources for young people who need them most. Peckham Incorporated prepares young people who may not have the best track record for success […]
Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
