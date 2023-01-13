Read full article on original website
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
NYC mayor: Migrant influx demands ‘clear coordination’ with feds
On the eve of his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Mayor Eric Adams announced that New York City had asked the state for "immediate help" to shelter hundreds of migrants expected to arrive during the weekend.
EU outlines plan for clean tech future boosted by subsidies
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union pushed forward on Tuesday with a massive clean tech industrial plan which not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States.
Greg Steube Takes a Seat on the House Ways and Committee
Starting his third term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., will serve on one of the most prominent and powerful committees on Capitol Hill. Last week, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., the new chairman of the committee, named ten new Republicans to serve on it, including Steube. “Congressman Steube...
How much longer can people expect to pay more for eggs?
(NewsNation) — There’s sticker shock in the grocery store. The price of a standard dozen of eggs more than doubled in a year, according to national averages by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In December, a carton cost an average of $4.25. That marks a massive jump from the $1.93 price back in January of last year.
China now second-largest car exporter in the world
(NewsNation) — China is emerging as a global leader in car manufacturing. The country’s car exports have accelerated in recent years, surpassing even Germany in exports in 2022. Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans rose to 23.6 million, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers...
NYC mayor in El Paso for first-hand look at migrant crisis
(NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to get a first-hand look at the migrant crisis at the border. Thousands of migrants have been bused to New York over the past year. The mayor says they need help and it is costing the city billions.
Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba
(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 82 people to Cuba after they were intercepted attempting to reach the United States by sea. Migrant vessels were reported south of Florida between Jan. 8 and Thursday, per a Coast Guard news release. The migrants were taken on board a Coast Guard ship and received food, water and medical care before being returned to Cuba.
