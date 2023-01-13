ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxemburg, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Spartans sink Marines on 104.1 WRLU

The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans upended the Marinette Marines in a North Eastern Conference matchup Monday evening 75-70 snapping a seven-game losing streak. The Spartans (4-6, 5-9 overall) took control of the first half and went into halftime with a comfortable 40-26 lead thanks to Chase Bukouricz leading the way in scoring with 17 of his team-high 21 points. The Spartans went on a 16-0 late in the half to open up the big 14 point lead.
MARINETTE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Boys basketball preview: Luxemburg-Casco hosts Marinette on 104.1 WRLU

The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans will host the Marinette Marines in a North Eastern Conference matchup Monday evening with hopes of snapping a seven-game losing streak. The Spartans (3-6, 4-9 overall) are coming off a lopsided 87-38 conference loss to Fox Valley Lutheran last Thursday. Marinette (0-7, 0-11), on the other hand, is still looking for their first win of the season and are led by Sam Sommerfeldt who is averaging 14 points per game. Chase Bukouricz leads the way in scoring for the Spartans at 12.2 points per game this season.
MARINETTE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wrestling review: Southern Door, SBS, Kewaunee post strong weekends

The area's three Packerland Conference wrestling teams posted strong performances at their respective tournaments over the weekend. For Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol, Spencer Madsen was the top finisher for the team as he hit the podium in third place at 126 pounds at the Cutler Classic. Southern Door's Hayden Jeanquart won the...
KEWAUNEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

West waterfront site added to NERR hopes for Sturgeon Bay

You could see the Door County Maritime Museum and the Door County Granary get a new neighbor on the west waterfront of Sturgeon Bay depending on what UW-Green Bay wants to do with its future National Estuarine Research Reserve visitor center. Earlier this month, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved the site between the granary and the Maple-Oregon Street Bridge as a fourth possible location for a NERR visitor center. It joins Sawyer Park, Sunset Park, and a spot near the end of Nautical Drive as possible locations for the center that could potentially draw thousands of people to the city. Plans to develop a three-story mixed-use building near the site fell through in recent weeks, paving the way for the possibility of a NERR visitor center calling that area home. Sturgeon Bay Mayor David Ward believes the site helps strengthen their bid and could potentially attract something else for the area.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

ICY MIX MONDAY MORNING NORTHWEST OF THE FOX VALLEY

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Monday morning for locations northwest of the Fox Valley. A light icy glaze and minor snow amounts may lead to slick roads and some travel trouble north and northwest of Shawano. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Shawano, Menominee, NW Oconto, and NW Marinette Counties.
SHAWANO, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay

Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Revised Ice Breaking Schedule For Salt-Delivering Vessel

Motor Vessel ALGOMA INTREPID is scheduled to transit the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay (Minneapolis Shoal LT) to Escanaba on Saturday, the 14th and Monday, the 16th January 2023. The vessel is delivering a load of salt to the community. This had been previously scheduled...
ESCANABA, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door, Kewaunee among dozen counties at medium COVID-19 level

Door and Kewaunee counties are in the minority, according to the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19. The two are among 12 at the medium COVID-19 community level, which considers the number of new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations among its metrics. Oconto and Brown counties are also at the medium level along with six counties in the southeastern corner of the state and a pair in the northwest. The Door County situation update shows no new deaths and one hospitalization over the last week. Twelve of the 40 tests administered during that period returned positive for COVID-19. According to CDC Data, Kewaunee County saw 33 new cases and an estimated two hospitalizations over a week as of January 11th.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating vandalism throughout the city’s Red Arrow Park. Property was damaged and there was extensive graffiti in the skateboard park, Pollock Pool, and throughout the city park on N. Westfield St. Police have information that several juveniles were involved. Officers are working...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are investigating after a shooting outside a restaurant. Officers were called just around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of people fighting and shots fired in the parking lot of the Thai Cafe at 1227 N. 14th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wnmufm.org

Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument

FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession

BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
BONDUEL, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy