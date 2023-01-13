Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
abc12.com
Body found in vehicle that crashed, caught fire along I-75
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are working to identify the remains of a person who died after a fiery crash along I-75 over the weekend. Michigan State Police say the unidentified driver was heading north on I-75 at Dixie Highway near Clarkston around 5:50 a.m. Saturday when they went off the road and hit a tree. That caused the vehicle to catch fire.
abc12.com
Extra security this week at Carrollton, St. Louis sporting events after threat
ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Two school districts are increasing security at athletic events this week after a wrestling match resulted in a threat toward a Mid-Michigan high school. Last Wednesday, Carrollton High School visited St. Louis High School for a wrestling match. After the match, St. Louis Police Chief...
abc12.com
Candlelight vigil honors Mt. Morris school employee killed in shooting
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Loved ones of a Mt. Morris school employee shot and killed last week gathered for a candlelight vigil in her memory. Mallory Dunnivant worked for Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools when she died. "I just don’t know how someone could do something like that. She had...
Comments / 0