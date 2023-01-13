ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Addition

Matt Rhule is making some major moves in Lincoln. On Monday, Nebraska reportedly landed one of the highest-ranked players in the 2020 class by adding Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman via the transfer portal. Sherman appeared in 39 games in three years for the two-time champion Dawgs, including all 15 ...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Creighton men's basketball defeats #19 Providence

OMAHA, Neb. -- After seeing its 16-point second half lead erased in a span of 10 minutes, Creighton bounced back with a game-ending 17-11 run and held off No. 19 Providence to pick up its third top-25 win of the winter with a 73-67 victory on Saturday afternoon. Playing its...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Martial Arts in Omaha

Originally Posted On: https://omahabluewaves.net/martial-arts-in-omaha/. QUICK NOTES… There are plethora of martial arts schools in and around the Omaha metropolitan area. They range from spectacular to ‘not spectacular’, the best way to find a place that is right for you is to ask questions and create a plan. Outline what you are hoping to achieve from the training for you and/or your child before beginning your search. Fortunately, we live in an information age and it is relatively easy to find information on the arts, instructors, and schools that interest you.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

TOP PLAYS: Tri County knocks off Parkview Christian for MUDECAS title

BEATRICE - Tri County has won their first MUDECAS A-Division title since 1983. The Trojans knocked off Parkview Christian by a score 59-54. Carter Siems scored a team high of 18 for the Trojans who also knocked down seven threes in the process. Check out the highlights in the video...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

INTERVIEW: Jeremy Siems talks MUDECAS title

NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

MUDECAS: Pawnee City wins boys B-Division title

BEATRICE - The Pawnee City Indians are 2023 MUDECAS Champions. The Indians knocked off BDS by a score of 54-50 on Saturday night at the Beatrice city auditorium. Pawnee City led by as much as 18, but a late run by BDS cut the game to four. Pawnee City's Jett Farwell led all scorers with 19 points and hit the free throws to score the win.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jack Allen

Jack Allen, age 72 of Auburn, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Carissa and Kurt Curtis of Nebraska City; grandsons Justyn and wife Kiana Curtis of Clarksville, TN, Brandon Curtis and girlfriend Jadeyn of Nebraska City; great-grandson Gavyn Dean Curtis; sisters and brothers-in-law Janice Moore of Kearney, MO, Sharon and Bill Hessler of Auburn, Diana and Ron Perry of Nemaha; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury superintendent to resign at end of school year

FAIRBURY, NE — Fairbury Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Grizzle is moving on. "I felt like we're in a good spot here and the all the timing and the circumstances just kind of aligned." Grizzle let the staff know of his impending resignation during a meeting Monday — a professional...
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha shooting injures one

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was reportedly injured in a shooting Saturday night in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital on Saturday around 9:15 p.m. for a reported walk-in shooting victim. Officers said they talked to the 23-year-old male victim. The victim reported...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CCC-O reports missing inmate

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate has gone missing from an Omaha facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. NDCS officials said late Sunday that they had been notified of an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). The facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins had tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening. The electronic monitor was removed near the center, NDCS officials said.
OMAHA, NE
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN

